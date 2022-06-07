A young Ghanaian mother called Diana who lives in Mankessim in the Central Region has given birth to sets of twins with different men

The 17-year-old lady lives in a single room with her four children who are 1 year 7 months old and 6 weeks old

Ghanaians are being asked to support Diana who had her twins with two different men who have left her to single handedly care for the them

The story of a 17-year-old Ghanaian young lady by the name of Diana who has two sets of twins has recently got many people talking on social media.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on a Facebook page called Twins Diaries Jnr shared that Diana initially gave birth to twin boys who are now 1 year 7 months but their father ran off at a point. Also, she recently gave birth to another set of twins who are six weeks old now.

Diana with her children and her single room

Like the first set, the father of her newborns also left her with the responsibility of caring for them all by herself.

Diana currently lives in a single room with her four children and admits that life has been very difficult for her and the kids.

The general public is therefore being called upon to come to the rescue of Diana and her small family in any way possible.

"We are pleading with the public, to help us support Diana in any kind. It could be food, clothing, money or in any kind of help to save Diana and her Kids. Please, If Incase you want to send money(Momo), send it through +233241053487(Patrick Mensah) Let make this sharable. Someone could help or donate. For more details call +233241053487. Thank you!!"

Ghanaian Mom of Preterm Twins Abandoned By Her Baby Daddy Gets Help; Receives Food Items and Cash

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier a Ghanaian single mother of preterm twins who was abandoned by her baby daddy has received help in the form of food, baby items, and cash for their upkeep.

According to Ghanaian social media influencer James Annor Tetteh, popularly known as Nana Tea, the woman was left alone at the Asesewa Government Hospital in the Eastern Region.

Her baby daddy, who works as a commercial motor rider, otherwise known as okada, ran away even before the twins were born.

