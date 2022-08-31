A young lady has recently taken to social media to share photos of her engagement to the man she met online

In a Twitter post, @thatssoairee shared a screenshot of the first conversation with the stranger who slid into her DM to give her a chance

A beautiful young woman has recently got many talking on social media after announcing that she got proposed to.

The couple getting engaged, screenshot of a chat, the couple posing for the camera Photo credit: @thatssoairee

Source: Twitter

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @thatssoairee had her share a screenshot of the first conversation she had with her soon-to-be husband and photos from the day she got engaged.

@thatssoairee's post came with the caption;

He got pretty far if ya ask me. WE’RE GETTING MARRIED

Many social media users who saw the photos did not hesitate to congratulate the two in the comments section. At this publication's time, the post gathered over 6,700 retweets with close to 1,100 quote tweets and 52,000 likes.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@KEYFCMEDIA commented:

Congrats but what was the rest of that convo like cause homie definitely ignored both requirements and now we’re here

@IAmAMotherrr replied:

girl, he finer.

@Emmycruise030 wrote:

The way people just dey find love online eh?? Am I a tree God?

From @NakimisoArt:

“Imma take that as a no” *gets married* ❤️ Congratulations!!! ❤️❤️

@OluwaDA17449608 said:

I’m happy for you guys

@Jannifergerald asked:

Congratulations guys, this is so beautiful ❤️.. I would ask again what version of twitter are y'all using?

Gorgeous Lady Gets Proposed To By Young Man Who Reached Out To Her On Twitter

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported a beautiful young lady recently got many social media users congratulating her after announcing her engagement.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @IAMBLUEMAGIC_ had her sharing a screenshot of the initial conversation between herself and her now fiance along with a selfie of herself displaying her engagement ring.

@IAMBLUEMAGIC_ admitted that she had wanted to keep her proposal a secret but later felt she should share it with her tweeps.

Her actual post read;

"I wanted to keep this secret but it would be rude of me…. So here… he asked me to marry him! #WeMetOnTwitter"

Source: YEN.com.gh