Popular Ghanaian musician, Becca, is trending on social media after she bagged a Master's degree in Brands and Communication from UPSA

A video from the ceremony that has since gone viral was Becca shedding tears and explaining why she was emotional on her big day

Many celebrities and well-wishers have taken to social media to celebrate the 'U Lied To Me' hitmaker

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Celebrated Ghanaian musician, Becca, shed some tears while delivering her valedictorian address at the commencement ceremony at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) in Accra.

Becca. Photo Source: @beccafrica

Source: Instagram

Before starting her speech, she got emotional, which got the crowd cheering her on as she gathered herself to speak.

She hinted that she shed tears because she couldn't help but cry on such a big day when she has achieved a major milestone for the books.

"I told myself I wasn't going to cry, but I can't help it," she said.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She revealed that her achievement in being the overall best student and garnering a GPA of 3.92 was attributed to her commitment and drive not to be an ordinary student.

She disclosed that she wanted to leave the institution with merit, and she sure did achieve that goal.

"Because when I started this course, I told Mr Kaylan. I told him I don't want to be an ordinary student, that I wanted to leave here with merit. And so, I'm really honoured to be here today. I'm sorry. My Group 1, I'm sure they are laughing at me by now," she spoke with a shaky voice.

Watch the video below.

Below is a stacked post of Becca rocking her graduation attire.

Many congratulate Becca on her major win

sellygalley:

Beauty, hustle and brains congratulations

iambisola:

Congratulations

goba_kente:

Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️

julietibrahim:

❤️❤️❤️ go on Gurl

iammzgee:

Beautiful! Congratulations! We’re inspired

ms_abenakay:

This is so beautiful. And an inspiration to me. ❤️❤️

smartlily_luxuryy:

Congrats, ma'am indeed beauty with big brains Not the audio one o

dos_duetta:

Congratulations to my Muse Love you, Becca❤️

u_r_cute_dats_y_i:

Beauty with brains . We love to see it. Congratulations

Becca Reveals She Would Be Dropping An Album After Being Absent For A Long Time

Ghanaian Singer, Rebecca Akosua Acheampong, popularly known in showbiz as Becca, has revealed that she is working on an upcoming project for her fans.

In an interview with JoyNews' Becky, she said that her fans deserve good music, which has caused the delay in her releasing an album. She hinted that she plans on releasing the much-anticipated album later this year.

Musician Becca Bags Master's Degree From UPSA, Graduates As Valedictorian with 3.92 GPA

Award-winning musician, Becca, born Rebecca Acheampong, has officially graduated from the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) in Accra.

The 'Yes I do' crooner acquired a Master’s degree in Brands and Communication from the institution. She recorded a GPA of 3.92, making her the overall best student.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh