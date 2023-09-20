TikTok sensation Ohemaaconny has garnered attention for her candid video addressing young women's desires for wealthy boyfriends, particularly drawing examples from popular YouTube campus interviews

A TikTok sensation known as Ohemaaconny has ignited a social media firestorm with her candid message directed at young women, particularly addressing their desires for wealthy boyfriends.

In a video that has since gone viral, the light-skinned Ghanaian lady expressed her views on the matter, citing examples from popular campus interviews conducted by Sharkboy on YouTube.

In the video, Ohemaaconny questioned the expectations of some young women who vocalise their preferences for partners with high financial status while not having substantial wealth themselves.

A Ghanaian lady, Ohemaaconny, bashes girls with high expectations. Photo credit: Ohemaaconny

Source: TikTok

She urged Ghanaian women to reconsider such demands, emphasising the importance of financial independence.

What Ghanaians are saying about the video made by Ohemaaconny

Her outspoken message has triggered a variety of reactions from viewers, with some applauding her for speaking candidly about societal expectations, while others have criticised her views.

@jr_nkum said:

The best thing I have ever seen on the Internet rn.

@elijaho91440005 indicated:

Ghanaians girls ne Akesesem hmmm it's baffles me a lot.

@Adams_0001 commented:

I need a job done asap on her 24/7 even wen she’s asleep someone to protect her at all cost

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian woman's candid advice on dating financially challenged men ignites online debate

Meanwhile, a video featuring a young lady candidly sharing her perspective on dating financially challenged men has stirred a significant online reaction.

In the video, the woman asserts that financially struggling men tend to be very insecure.

The video's comments section was flooded with diverse opinions from Ghanaians, contributing to a robust online debate on the topic.

Ghanaian woman's candid reasons for leaving ex-boyfriend spark social media buzz

Also, a Ghanaian woman has ignited a social media frenzy by revealing the reasons behind her decision to break up with her former boyfriend.

In a TikTok video, she explained that her ex-boyfriend's financial struggles were the primary cause of their split, as he couldn't provide for her.

Additionally, she disclosed that her current boyfriend, while not conventionally attractive, takes excellent care of her. This assertion provoked various reactions and discussions online.

Source: YEN.com.gh