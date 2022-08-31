Brilliant Ghanaian man who graduated as the best student at the University of Ghana has got many excited for him after sharing a recent achievement

Xorlali Fiamafie announced on TikTok that he gained admission to New York University and was among the top 6 selected



Xorlali Fiamafie, a University of Ghana graduate who graduated as the best student, has recently got many celebrating with him after taking to social media to announce a huge feat.

Xorlali in his graduation gown, his NYU acceptance letter and posing for the camera Photo credit: @x.orlali

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok timeline of @xorlaliplange had him revealing that he was among the top six students who gained admission to New Yorke University to pursue a master's degree in Design for Stage and Film.

The overjoyed brilliant young man shared the video of his achievement with the caption;

FROM NSAWAM SDA BASIC SCHOOL to NYU !!! New Chapter

Many who saw the post did not hesitate to congratulate him in the comments section. At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 22,000 likes with 1,315 comments and 227 shares.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@amagovernor wrote:

Omg on your way to being even greaterrrr

@_dan.iella commented:

And the way he presented it isn’t in any way boastful even if it was he’s just so proud of himself. You did that ❤️… a lot more to come

@missybecksie replied:

i legit shed tears... just when i felt life had given up on me.. your story just encouraged me... will do better for myself too

From @daniellaaferewuah:

You made me cry ,I’m very happy for you I would love to meet you whenever I come to NY

Watch the video linked below;

University of Ghana Best Graduating Student Causes Stir As He Purchases Shoe Worth Gh¢5,862 to Receive Award

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Xorlali Komla sparked huge conversations online after revealing the type of shoe he wore to an award ceremony. The TikTok post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of Xorlaliplange had him sharing a video of a pair of black shoes he bought online which cost $775 (GH₵5,862).

The shoe was bought for an award ceremony he was invited to after graduating as the best student in Theatre from the university.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, the brilliant young man opened up about how he handles criticisms given the way he dresses;

"A get a lot of comments but I’m confidence in myself so no comment matters. I also have a very strong support system and that keeps me going"

