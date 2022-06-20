A young lady has recently resorted to social media to reveal getting engaged to the love of her life

In a post, @IAMBLUEMAGI revealed that her husband-to-be sent her a private message on Twitter, and they got attracted to each other from that point

@_iAmKaR0_DEe commented: "I’m thinking we should go to a mountain, do 7 days, come back, delete this Twitter and download another one. Be like devil dey this one"

A beautiful young lady has recently got many social media users congratulating her after announcing her engagement.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @IAMBLUEMAGIC_ had her sharing a screenshot of the initial conversation between herself and her now fiance along with a selfie of herself displaying her engagement ring.

Excited young couple, lady flaunting her ring Photo credit: @IAMBLUEMAGIC_ /Twitter

@IAMBLUEMAGIC_ admitted that she had wanted to keep her proposal a secret but later felt she should share it with her tweeps.

Her actual post read;

"I wanted to keep this secret but it would be rude of me…. So here… he asked me to marry him! #WeMetOnTwitter"

At the time of this publication, the post has gotten close to 4,900 retweets with over 1,100 quote tweets and 37,000 likes.

Some of the heartfelt comments have been racked up below;

@KayodeNanah commented:

Noted. I don’t want a boyfriend. I want a soulmateDis Twitter ehn !!! I must find my soulmate here

@Stella replied:

Omo…which twitter I con download like this

@_iAmKaR0_DEe wrote:

I’m thinking we should go to mountain, do 7 days, come back, delete this Twitter and download another one. Be like devil dey this one

From @sagemanfx:

Did anyone ask you? You could have just kept keeping it a secret, but no, you did not care about our emotional damage.

@Biby_177 commented:

This is it, straight to the point...no be all these ones wey dey stress me for dm

@nosafk said:

Summary, you need a soulmate. Tell the guy you want a soulmate. Congratulations

