A man who is believed to be a bishop took people by surprise when he displayed accurate football skills

The man played in the midst of an excited and cheering crowd of young people who gathered to enjoy him playing

The video seen on TikTok is generating a lot of reactions, with some saying the man should have been a footballer, not a priest

All work and no play make Jack a dull boy. This saying recently became poignant when a bishop picked up a football and showed off his cool skills.

In a short clip seen on TikTok, the man of God displayed powerful skills, thrilling the crowd that gathered to watch him play.

People collectively agree that the bishop is a good player. Photo credit: TikTok/@vasco_bxh.

Source: UGC

Young people cheer him

The crowd could not contain their excitement when the priest picked the round leather and started juggling it in a skilful manner.

He held on to the ball for a long time before it finally fell off his feet. His priestly regalia which he wore did not stop him.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

@noniwoodtv1 said:

"Everyone that passed through the seminary must know how to play football or tennis and know how to sing too."

@user341666412706 commented:

"Father Christiano."

@Opengates said:

"He should play as a midfielder or a striker and also spread the good news about the kingdom."

@erique_oduor commented:

"I wish all priests were like this."

@ joe said:

"10/10! What a talent! At this age doing this imagine when he was younger."

Source: Legit.ng