A Ghanaian lady is raising the flag of Ghana high. She got appointed as a chief of staff by tech giant Microsoft

She announced the amazing achievement in a post on her Linkedin platform she is going to be a member of the cloud security engineering division

The wonderful news left netizens elated as they congratulated her in their numbers in the post. The post raked almost a 100 comments all saying congratulations to her

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Abigail Amoakoa Okyere a brilliant Ghanaian lady has been appointed as a chief of staff by Microsoft and is going to play her role in the cloud security engineering division of Microsoft.

The young lady who was excited about the great news of her appointment took to her LinkedIn post to share her happiness and the accomplishment with the world.

Photo: Ghanaian lady who bagged a job at Microsoft Source:Abigail Amoakoa Okyere

Source: UGC

In the post she said:

I am beyond thrilled to be joining Microsoft to help drive change, implement strategies and above all, contribute to empowering individuals and organisations as a member of the Cloud Security Engineering division #microsoft

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Abigail is a product of the University of Ghana where she studied Bachelor of Science in Administration, and Accounting. She went on the attain her master's degree at the University of British Columbia where she became a Master of Business Administration.

The post got a lot of traction in just a few minutes after she posted it, getting over 300 likes and almost 100 comments as lots of people congratulated her.

Social Media Reacts To Ghanaian Lady's Appointment by Microsoft

Reginald Agyenim-Boateng congratulated her saying:

Congratulations Abigail Amoakoa Okyere. This is good news. You will excel

Charan Singh said:

Congrats Abigail, wish you good luck and lots of success!

Jeff Kroeker also dropped his congratulations:

All the best Abby in this next chapter. I look forward to continuing to work with you to fuel entrepreneurship in Ghana.

Mabel Torbor was happy for Abigail too as she said:

Congratulations Abigail. Very well deserved

I went to Microsoft in 2019 as a Visitor; Today I'm the host - Ghanaian lady Ivy Barley Inspires many

In other news, YEN.com.gh previously published an article about another lady who bagged a job at Microsoft.

A brilliant Ghanaian lady by the name Ivy Barley now works at the world-renowned tech company, Microsoft She inspired many Ghanaians by sharing how she went to the firm as a visitor in 2019 but has now become the 'host'

Source: YEN.com.gh