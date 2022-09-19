A baker was booked to make a wedding cake and failed to do the job until two hours before the arrival of the bride

She did not remember until the bride placed a call to her, telling her she was on her way to pick up the cake

It was then she started the process of making the cake, and she has shared the video of how she accomplished the task

A baker identified on TikTok as Manila Ibrahimi has shared a video to detail how she was able to bake a giant cake within two hours.

This came after she forgot to make a wedding cake she was booked for until it was close to the arrival of the bride.

The bride was on her way to pick up the cake before Manila remembered she was booked for it. Photo credit: Pixdeluxe/Getty Images and TikTok/@calgarycrumbs.

On the appointed date, the bride called Manila to say that she was on her way to pick up the cake she booked for.

It was then she remembered that she had a cake to make and she had only two hours.

Amazingly, she refused to let the bride know that she did not bake the cake and told her to keep coming. In a 5 minutes video, Manila detailed how she was able to bake the giant cake within two hours, just in time for the bride to pick it up.

Watch the video below:

TikTokers react

Many netizens were awed by Manila's prowess and her ability to accomplish the task within two hours. See some comments on the video below:

@yvrcookie said:

"I had anxiety listening to this."

@Samantha Greathead commented:

"I'm just impressed your husband thought to get synthetic sunflowers rather than just coming home."

@Sadaf said:

"My question is how did you record this whole thing. I would have way too much anxiety to even press record."

@Vanessa said:

"My worst nightmare."

@user427183072499 commented:

"I hope you didn't charge her full price then if it was rushed!!"

