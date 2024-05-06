Musician Shatta Wale showed up in style for Medikal's O2 Indigo concert in London

The musician's jacket for the night reportedly cost him a whooping GH₵ 31,694, as told by a fan account

The price of the jacket has caused many netizens to share their views about the artist's super-rich lifestyle

Shatta Wale was one of several Ghanaian artistes who joined Medikal on his recent Planning and Plotting concert at the O2 Arena's Indigo venue.

The Ghanaian musician who has filled the O2 Indigo twice showed up on stage with a luxurious cow-hide jacket.

An unconfirmed report detailing the price of the luxury jacket has caused a stir online.

Shatta Wale in his luxurious leather jacket Photo source: X/ShadrackAmonooCrabe

Price of Shatta Wale's jacket causes stir

According to a fan account linked to Shatta Wale, the musician's jacket for the night cost about $2,300, approximately GH₵ 31,694 after conversion.

It's unclear if the jacket's price is truly up to the reported figure. Another listing online suggests the jacket as $299.

Fans took to social media to share their views on Shatta Wale's luxurious outfit for the night.

Netizens react to Shatta Wale's luxury jacket

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their thoughts on Shatta Wale's jacket, which he wore for Medikal's O2 concert.

@Shaaka99 said:

During the show, he took it off and threw it on the ground

@nsogbu83320 noted:

Once in a lifetime drip!!!!! Banku s))))rn he dey wear, purposely because it’s a show in London and when did he last travel out the country , he has saved all the flight money for a jacket

@kemevor62386 commented:

Pure water sachet jacket 3 pounds sia go check the Web

@king_street1 added:

Dem say wale dy wear banku only demma fav dy wear legit .

Shatta Wale blasts MzGee

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had lashed at MzGee for not focusing the interview on Medikal's recently sold-out concert at Indigo at the O2 but instead on Medikal's relationship issues with Fella Makafui.

Shatta Wale rained insults on MzGee and blasted her for being unprofessional in her interview, describing the host and entire media entity with unprintable words.

