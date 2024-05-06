A young man has generated a buzz on social media after he claimed to be the one behind the recent power cuts in Ghana

The yet-to-be-identified young man, in a trending video, threatened to cut power in areas such as Kasoa, Ashaiman, Damfa and East Legon

Many who chanced on his video found it funny as they left some hilarious comments under his post

A young Ghanaian man has caused a stir online after he outlandishly claimed to be behind the recent power outages in the country.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the yet-to-be-identified young man, dressed like a staff of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), was seen sitting behind an electric switchboard, turning it on and off.

The man who claims to be behind Dumsor Photo credit: ghfishman/TikTok

Source: TikTok

While toying with the knobs of the electric switchboard, the young man warned to put some areas such as Kaso, Ashaiman, Damfa, Mamobi, East Legon, and Ashaley Botwe in total darkness.

"Me I don't care oo, because me, I won't sleep in the heat. They say now the dumsor is your local, is it's a localised fault or something like that, yes, na we dey do am, na we dey caused am. Everybody will sleep in darkness today," he said while laughing.

Ghana is currently facing challenges in its energy sector, which has occasioned the return of Dumsor, an intermittent power supply.

While the government claims the situation has been resolved, citizens' personal experiences suggest otherwise, as they continue to reel in heat due to the power cuts.

Netizens hilariously react to the young man's claims.

Netizens who came across the young man's video reacted with funny comments.

The video posted on TikTok by @ghfishman had raked in close to 20k likes and over 2k comments in less than 24hrs, as of the time of writing this report.

lovely Christy commented"

"I don’t understand why kasoa’s switch is very big and different."

The fish man replied:

"They are too stubborn."

Rozay also commented:

"Abeg come disconnect the cables for Kasoa we need no light Jah is our light."

Akua darling said:

"Oh saa Kasoa koraa what have we done today's own dierr weakedness paa oo."

DATUGLYBOY also said:

"Abeg you fit off kasoa for 3 years ?? I beg you please ."

PK reacted:

"Do u walk alone or always with police."

The fish man replied:

"Ah masa calm down."

ECG dismisses calls for load-shedding timetable despite daily power cuts

In a previous YEN.com.gh story, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) dismissed calls for a load-shedding timetable despite recent power interruptions.

The company said current power challenges do not require a load-shedding timetable like in the 2014 power crisis.

The External Communications Manager at ECG said the same features of the power crisis are not present now.

Source: YEN.com.gh