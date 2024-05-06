Catherine Kuupol Kuutor has made history as the first female General Manager of Gold Field Ghana.

A Ghanaian woman, Catherine Kuupol Kuutor has chalked yet another historic feat following her appointment as the General Manager of Gold Fields Ghana.

This appointment makes Madam Catherine the first female to assume the role of a General Manager in a major mining company in Ghana, adding to her many trailblazing feats in the sector.

Catherine Kuupol Kuutor, General Manager of Goldfields Ghana

Source: Facebook

Before this latest role, Catherine Kuupol Kuutor was appointed in 2023 as the Metallurgical Manager for the Tarkwa mines, overseeing the Damang mine. of the Gold Fields Ghana mines.

She has over 20 years of experience in the mining sector, having joined God Fields Ghana in 2013 as a Metallurgical Superintendent.

Madam Catherine has previously, on many occasions, acted as the General Manager of the Gold Fields Ghana.

Gold Fields Ghana congratulated Catherine Kuupol on her appointment in a Facebook post,

"We are pleased to announce that Catherine Kuupol Kuutor is now the Manager of our Tarkwa Mine. Already a trail blazer in the Ghanaian mining industry, Catherine has several ‘firsts’ and now makes history as the first woman to be appointed as a Mine Manager of a major mine in Ghana. This is a significant step for gender equity and inclusion in the country," the company's Facebook post read

Ghanaians join Goldfields to congratulate her

Some Ghanaians who chanced on the post announcing her appointment trooped to the comment section to congratulate Catherine Kuupol Kuutor.

Some of the comments have been compiled below.

Benjamin Quarm said:

:Congratulations, madam.May this new role, even be a springboard to where the LORD wants to take you."

Nana Aba Beduwa also said:

"Wow! Congratulations."

Ben Kwofie Jnr commented:

"Congratulations my sweet siste."

Ghanaian woman becomes first female Metallurgical Manager at Gold Fields

Recall YEN.com.gh reported that Madam Catherine Kuupol Kuutor was appointed the first female Metallurgical Manager overseeing its Tarkwa and Damang mines at Gold Fields Ghana.

The elevation comes seven years after she became the first female Metallurgical Manager for only the Damang mine in 2017

Online users have widely applauded her recent rise in her industry, and many have congratulated her in the comments.

