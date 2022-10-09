Announcements have recently been made by the Ghana Police as they initiate investigations into the alleged money scamming by Nana Agradaa

A post on the official Facebook page of Ghana police revealed that the investigation was triggered by several complaints made by members of Heaven Way Church

All Ghanaians are being asked to help by providing relevant information or good leads

The Ghana Police Service has recently taken to their official social media platforms to announce the commencement of investigations into the alleged money-doubling scam by Nana Agradaa, legally known as Patricia Asiedua.

The Facebook post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of the Ghana Police Service also indicated that the investigation was initiated following several reports by members of Agradaa's church, Heaven Way.

The police is calling on all who can help with relevant information and leads to report to the Accra Regional Police Command at Accra Central, close to the COCOBOD building.

They urged the general public to remain calm and admonished the victims to avoid taking the law into their own hands.

Nana Agradaa Allegedly Scams Church Members And Runs Away With Their Money, Video Surfaces

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video circulating on social media alleged that Ghanaian fetish priestess turned pastor had scammed her church members after asking them to present various amounts of money so she could double it for them.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of @famebugs had members of the female pastor's church, Heaven Way, trooping the church premises waiting to get their money back.

The video was shared with the caption; Nana Agradaa; Fetish Priestess Turn Evangelist Lives To Expectation As She Reportedly Scams Church Members With ‘Sika Gari’ Pro Max.

