The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CavemanWatches has donated educational resources to Penyi Akpatoeme DA Basic School

Anthony Dzamefe presented school uniforms, shoes, and other supplies to the pupils in the school in the Volta Region of Ghana

He shared pictures to @AnthonyDzamefe on Twitter, which have garnered sweet reactions from followers

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CavemanWatches, Anthony Dzamefe, has donated educational resources to Penyi Akpatoeme DA Basic School.

People react to photos as Anthony Dzamefe donates educational resources to Penyi Akpatoeme DA Basic School. Credit: @AnthonyDzamefe.

Source: Twitter

Bonding with the kids

The educational items included school uniforms, shoes, and other supplies for the pupils in the Volta Region of Ghana.

Heartwarming photos show the youthful business owner bonding with the kids, who visibly appreciated the gifts.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Dzamefe posed with a child in his arms in one of the adorable pictures capturing their visit to the school.

The images, shared to @AnthonyDzamefe on Twitter, had garnered comments from followers at the time of this publication.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

How people reacted on social media

@Baby_Naaaaa said:

God bless you and have a good job.

@WofahKay1 said:

God bless you so much, boss.

@SukaiMboge posted:

You do good and the Almighty will bless you.

@nabeelrenzel said:

Great! Kudos man!

@Lexwils02 posted:

May you never lack. Thank you for blessing these kids.

Pupils Learn on Concrete Blocks at Leenbiisi-Moshidabooro D/A Primary

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that an incredible video of some school pupils sitting and learning on concrete blocks at Leenbiisi-Moshidabooro D/A Primary in Ghana has caused a massive stir on social media.

In the clip posted by Daily Graphic, the pupils, whose numbers are immediately unknown, are seen in their uniforms in class with a voice in the background who is assumed to be an educator.

The clip captures the school kids doing their best to gain knowledge under harsh circumstances.

How Homeless Black Girl Became High School valedictorian

Still on education, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Rashema Melson made history when she emerged as the best student of Anacostia High School in Washington, DC, United States, after overcoming tribulations.

Born and raised in southeast Washington, DC, Melson has lived the majority of her life in either a homeless shelter, public housing, or even an abandoned house at one point.

Melson, however, emerged as the valedictorian of her class at Anacostia High School with an outstanding 4.0 GPA and earned a full scholarship to college.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh