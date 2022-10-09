Church members of Heaven Way pastored by former fetish priestess Nana Agradaa have sparked reactions online after a video of them lamenting their loss surfaced

The viral clip had a young lady alleging that Agradaa asked members to bring any money they had in exchange for double the amount, but she is currently nowhere to be found after giving her the money

@mujeeb6212 commented: "Eii heaven ways but the gate is close hmm as3m b3ba dabi, thanks mama Agrada life teacher, continue to teach them lessons"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A video circulating on social media alleges that Ghanaian fetish priestess turned pastor has scammed her church members after asking them to present various amounts of money so she could double it for them.

Nana Agradaa preaching in church, Ghana cedis, church members of Heaven Way Photo credit: @nana_agrada_original/Instagram, Richard Darko/Getty Images, @famebugs

Source: Instagram

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of @famebugs had members of the female pastor's church, Heaven Way, trooping the church premises waiting to get their money back.

The video was shared with the caption;

Nana Agradaa; Fetish Priestess Turn Evangelist Lives To Expectation As She Reportedly Scams Church Members With ‘Sika Gari’ Pro Max

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Many who saw the post refused to hold back their opinions. At the time of this publication, over 1,800 reactions and close to 150 comments have been racked up.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted some of the comments below;

@ghreenfield_bikini commented:

I don’t even feel bad for them

@jna_the_entertainer wrote:

Make dem take this 100k$ go buy sense

@mujeeb6212 said:

Police must arrest anyone who lament on this issue

From @mujeeb6212:

Eii heaven ways but the gate is close hhhmmmm as3m b3ba dabi,thanks mama Agrada life teacher,continue to teach the foolish one’s

Watch the full video linked below;

Nana Agradaa sentenced to Ghc36k fine and 3 years imprisonment

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Patience Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa was convicted for operating a TV station without license contrary to section 110 of the Electronic transaction act 2008, act 772 by an Accra Circuit Court.

The court presided over by Emmanuel Essandoh also convicted Nana Agradaa for charlatanic advertisement (sika gari) contrary to section 137 of the criminal offences Act, 1960.

The conviction followed a guilty plea by Nana Agradaa, Starrfm.com.gh reports. The court, therefore, sentenced her to a fine of 3,000 penalty units (GHs36,000) on the count of operating a TV station without a license, in default, she will serve a three-year jail term in hard labour.

She is further sentenced to a fine of GHs10,000 for the offence of charlatanic advertisement, in default, serve a year in prison.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh