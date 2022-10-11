A young lady has got many people laughing as she captured the moment she and a little boy kept looking at themselves

The kid who started by stealing glances at the beautiful lady soon focused on her and did not take his eyes off for many seconds

Many people said that the lady captured the boy with her beauty, while some stated that it could mean she is about get pregnant

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A young lady has gone online to share a video of a passenger's kid looking at her curiously while they were in a vehicle.

As all that was going on, the lady kept making funny faces back at the boy who kept stealing glances at her.

The little boy kept staring at the lady, stirring reactions. Photo source: TikTok/@amorinblesyn

Source: UGC

Kid and lady looked at each other

The child's mother did not know that her son was already "interacting" with a passenger at the back.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

At a point in the clip, the lady made a funny frown, making the kid look away. She jokingly said that the kid started the looking contest. She captioned the video:

"He fell in love with me and I don't even know him."

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 30,000 likes with more than 1,000 comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

sharonkiros said:

"God knows I’d have made a scary face so he’d cry."

Susan oma said:

"this a sign that belle is calling your name lol."

Wifey said:

"The child is probably wondering 'why is this aunty looking at me'."

abundanceose joked:

"The young man is so handsome and how did he understand love at first sight."

glophinaheavensboo said:

"na only me Nd one other person well for this black app."

Lorlornyo Komi Mensah L. Felix said:

why won't him ..... your beauty has arrested him...

Kids tear money photos from their textbooks

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video of two kids who were desperate to get the things they wanted got many people laughing on social media.

They tore out the small pictures of naira notes in their textbooks and took them to a shop, telling the trader they needed Golden Morn.

People in the shop could not stop laughing as the woman showed the papers in front of the camera for people to see.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng