King Promise has ticked Bali off his unprecedented three-stop Asian Tour, which

The tour is the artiste's debut following his significant strides in the region after Terminator

A video of the Ghanaian superstar on stage has got many fans excited as they continue to root for him

YEN.com.gh spoke to Ghanaian music executive and entertainment analyst Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh about the success of King Promise's Asian tour

Ghanaian hitmaker King Promise unlocked an unprecedented milestone in his career with his debut tour in Asia.

On April 26, the musician kick-started the tour with a sold-out show in Singapore, where his song Terminator had become a fan favourite.

Videos from King Promise's next stop in Bali have popped up online, gaining the attention of his fans worldwide.

King Promise proves his kingship in Bali

Scores of Ghanaian fans and industry insiders have been rooting for King Promise since he announced his tour.

In Bali, the musician served the teeming Asian audience with his seasoned hit track Terminator.

Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, a music executive from Ghana, told YEN.com.gh that "it gives me extreme joy to see foreigners jamming to Paris, King Promise's new track released less than a month ago.

Many people thought things would go downhill after Terminator peaked, but from the look of things, King Promise and perhaps Ghanaian music just gained a whole new and untapped market, Boadu-Ayeboafoh told YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview.

Fans hail King Promise after shutting down Bali

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they heaped praises on King Promise after his tour stop in Bali.

i.am.blxck said:

Blessings. King Gregory is putting us on the map. Proud moments

therivercampatmangoase wrote:

Amen!!! King has put in the work

castyvadon noted:

Wow ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ artist of the year straight no cap

