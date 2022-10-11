SideA lady is currently trending on social media after she reportedly confronted her boyfriends side chick

In a video making the rounds on social media, the young lady grabbed the alleged side chick's phone and made away with it

Friends around were not able to separate the ensuing commotion that almost became combatant

A short video of two ladies fighting over a man named David has gone viral on social media.

In the clip seen on Instagram, one of the young ladies accused the other of going out with her man.

The two Nigerian ladies exchanged insults as they fought over a man called David. Photo credit: @delay.ba.

Not only did she want to fight, but she also ceased the accused lady's phone, insisting that her boyfriend bought it for her.

The accused lady denied it as they rained insults on each other in the presence of their friends.

The whole episode took place in front of a popular shopping mall where they met each other.

Social media users react to video of fight

Netizens who reacted have insisted that the video appears to be a movie scene or an arranged social media skit. Others, however, said it looked serious. See some of the comments below:

@macloveakosuah said:

"Ah, so they are fighting over somebody’s son who they don’t even know if he will marry any of them. Probably that David has a serious Girlfriend aside you gals."

@real_truthgh reacted:

"Las las if you see the David you fit run. So all these fine girls with no brains, chai. People are seriously putting that energy into study abroad to make family better and life better while some are working hard to earn oo, you're here fighting over one David. Meanwhile if you go deeper now sef no proper care."

@melanin_nayah commented:

"What is wrong with people! So you’ve collected the phone to go and do what? Are you David?"

@jeffreysjb said:

"Guy wey never marry you. That girl dey cr@ze. What makes her think she's the main chick. Madam, rest. Anyway, I think it's a prank video (Scripted)."

