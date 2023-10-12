A video of a young man's haircut has got many people talking on social media

The young man's hair was measured to ensure that his hairline came out perfect

Many who saw the video were stunned with the haircut, with many saying the barber proved he is good at Mathematics

A move by a Ghanaian barber to prove that he is a matser of his craft has sparked reactions online after he shared a short video of his client's new haircut.

Taking to TikTok, the barber @siki_de_barber showed the moment his client was happily smiling as he took a beak to admire the haircut.

Barber shares new look of his client Photo credit: @siki_de_barber/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The barber, in a bid to prove that he was good at his job, measured the hairline of his client by writing the length on the forehead.

He also applied dye on the sides of his client's forehead to help give the hair a shiny look.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 5,000 likes and 400 comments

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the haircut of the young man

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video expressed astonishment over the decision of the young man to go in for such a haircut.

Others also stated that the barber had proven that he is good at Mathematics.

Alebi Gh reacted:

Ghana is sweet pass any Country in my next life I will still choose Ghana

BLUE TICK stated:

Construct a perpendicular line fro Kumasi to india

@NanaK commented:

Yomo will take people to a place where Hajia has never Bintu.

kechemakaveli inidicated:

Barber mu design and make an artifact

awukuvibes_ added:

Using a rule and a pair of compass only

litle dave reacted:

on this note calculate the perimeter.

Lady delights to be a barber

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady is delighted she trained as a barber and is making a living out of it.

Theresa Dadson, a 23-year-old who works at the Top Don barbering saloon at Dansoman in Accra, said that she developed a passion for the work at a very young age.

"So I started trimming hair when I was in JHS, however I decided to focus on it after I completed SHS in 2019. It took me eight months of learning to actually perfect it," Theresa said.

Source: YEN.com.gh