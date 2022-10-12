A young female boxer identified as Mistura Idowu has narrated how she discovered her passion as a boxer

In a recent interview, the young girl recounted how she was constantly bullied by a tout who lived in her area

In her quest to put an end to the constant bullying, Mistura got into boxing, and it soon became her passion

Mistura Idowu is a teenage boxer gradually rising to the limelight with her passion for sports.

The talented young boxer represented Lagos state at a national event and won gold.

Teenage girl becomes a boxer Photo Credit: @punchnewspapers

Speaking to Punch about how she started, Mistura recounted how a tout bullied her in her street.

According to Mistura, whenever the tout gets angry with someone else, he would call her and transfer the aggression onto her.

Mistura's father is her coach and motivator.

Mistura's father, on his part, said he felt bad whenever his daughter came home crying because she was bullied.

He said he wanted a strong daughter, and being a coach, he decided to train his daughter in boxing as his first female trainee.

Mistura has been winning her fights

The young girl bragged about winning all her fights and bagging gold at a national event held in Lagos.

She also noted that although she still has the accounting profession in mind, boxing will forever remain her passion.

Mistura receives accolades from netizens

Tolani_sucre said:

"Her father made her, and she didn’t mention she want to make her father proud. hmm. It’s well."

Andy.Raji stated:

"So you don’t want to make your Daddy that train you proud."

Skeleton_creatives wrote:

"It’s her father that trained her ooo but nah mama she wan make proud. What men face!"

Bigheadolise stated:

"At that age I was an Engineer and Mbappe self still dey learn ball for where I dey. Hope you get what you chasing sha. Cause This soil is dream changing."

Unlimitedeniola reacted:

"I want to make my mama proud ‘what about the papa training you’? See life. I pray she becomes a true champion and conquer."

Olayiderobinson commented:

"I pray for you to grow bigger and international in this profession. Nigeria no go spoil your dream."

Vilavis_homes added:

"Pain is a very powerful tool. Use it positively the sky will be your stepping stone."

Watch the video below:

