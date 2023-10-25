A group of St Louis students showing some sassy dance moves in a TikTok video has gone viral

The students jammed to Reekado Bank's banger as they joined an online dance trend

Many people who watched the video commended the girls and also laughed at their actions

Some students of St Louis Senior High School have sent social media into a frenzy as they joined a TikTok trend.

A video which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @iam_fele.cia showed the students in their uniforms getting ready to prove what they can do.

St Louis join online challenge Photo credit: @iam_fele.cia/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Synonymous with the "Gbedu is a problem" online trend, the girls danced with swag as they jammed to the Reekado Banks hit song.

The ease with which the girls danced and moved thier hands in sync with the mid tempo tune made it evident that they had been practising for some time.

The enchanting 12-second video had gathered over 1500 likes and 12 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video

Ghaanaians praise the students

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video praised the students for how well they danced to the music.

Others also tried to find out which school they attended.

Icyy_FiNa stated:

@zooweemama see Ama pokua

@the_youth_president reacted:

I love this

looney dude commented:

and you want to win NSMQ next joke please

2Dreapy_kline added:

A bunch of lip gloss gang

Teacher dances with students

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian teacher got tongues wagging o social media after she proved it was possible for teachers to establish a friendly and cordial relationship with their students.

This comes after he shared a video of himself on TikTok dancing with his students on a school compound.

The nice video which apparently was taken after school hours began with the teacher and one female student on the dance floor as they boogied to Arya Starr's Sability track.

The students, led by their teacher, danced in sync with the high-tempo music as if they had been preparing for a dance competition.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh