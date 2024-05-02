The National Association of Institutional Suppliers have threatened to resist the Education Ministry's proposed rebranding of public schools

According to them, the Ministry has been introducing some policies that have been detrimental to their businesses

They believe this proposal is one of such policies and have urged the government to bring the Education Minister to order

The National Association of Institutional Suppliers has strongly opposed the Education Ministry's proposed initiatives to rebrand public schools and introduce new school uniforms.

In a statement released on May 2, 2024, the association reiterated its commitment to resisting any government actions that jeopardize the job security of its members.

The institutional suppliers say the Minister's new policies are affecting their businesses.

The association expressed concern about the negative impact of the government's recent decision to centralize suppliers for both primary and senior high schools.

They argued that the policy has detrimentally affected their businesses.

Many association members have reportedly incurred significant financial losses and have been forced to shut down due to these policies.

The statement, signed by the National Secretary of the Association, Amoah Talhir, emphasized that while the Free SHS program aims to ease financial burdens on parents, it should not come at the expense of small and medium-scale enterprises.

The association believes that the current directives from the Ministry of Education are undermining the viability of their businesses and impeding their ability to contribute to the education sector.

They have urged the powers to bring the Education Minister to order.

Education Minister announces plans to rebrand primary public schools

The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, says the government plans to repaint all primary public schools.

As part of the initiative, primary public schools are set to undergo a transformation, with their traditional brown and yellow color scheme being replaced by blue and white hues.

The Minister highlighted that this move aims to enhance the visual appeal of public schools nationwide, making them more attractive to the general public.

These remarks were made during 'The Free SHS Story' forum held in Accra on Tuesday, April 23.

Additionally, the Minister mentioned that the iconic brown and yellow uniforms, commonly referred to as "kokonte and abenkwan," will also undergo a change.

Education Ministry clarifies Minister's statement

YEN.com.gh has announced that the Education Ministry has no solid plans to rebrand primary public schools or change school uniforms.

This is after the Minister of Education, Yaw Osei Adutwum, declared that his Ministry would initiate a rebranding strategy to make public schools more attractive.

According to the ministry spokesperson, Kwasi Kwarteng, the Minister's claim was merely a futuristic proposal.

