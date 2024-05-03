Musician, Akwaboah has finally tied the knot with his sweetheart after teasing fans with their pre-wedding photos

First set of videos from the singer's marriage ceremony have surfaced online

A video of Mrs Akwaboah singing one of her husband's love songs has caught the attention of fans

Ghanaian singer Akwaboah, who was signed to Sarkodie's Sarkcess Music record label, has finally tied the knot with his sweetheart.

This comes after the singer hinted at the upcoming wedding on social media spiking fans' anticipation for the big day.

A a traditional marriage ceremony, the singer was spotted in a regal white outfit amidst family members and loved ones.

Akwaboah and his wife Photo source; Instagram/ManuelPhotography, Instagram/KobbyKyei

Akwabaoh's wife sings her husband's songs

At the wedding, Mrs Akwaboah showed that she is her husband's number one fan. The wife, adorned in her exquisite Kente outfit, enchanted many fans as she sang one of Akwaboah's songs.

While many fans are yet to know more about the lucky woman, her sweet aura at the weddings, where she sang her husband's song and gracefully handed out gifts to family members, has captivated many netizens.

The song, titled In Love, is a romantic masterpiece off Akwaboah's critically acclaimed album, Lighthouse, released last year.

More details about Theresa, the newly wedded wife of Akwaboah are yet to unfold.

Netizens react to Akwabaoh's wife singing at her wedding

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared in Akwabaoh's joy.

iam_ama_ghana's prof:

Not her singing his song. Thing we love to see ❤️

iam_ama_ghana remarked:

She’s so beautiful

katakyie_herbert_obeng added:

She can his songs…. ✅ wifeee

Akwaboah's wife slays in a red-corseted Kente Dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian musician and songwriter Akwaboah Jnr tied the knot on Friday, May 3, 2024, in a colourful wedding.

His wife dazzled in a star-studded red corseted kente gown, wore a 360 frontal wig, and her makeup was beautifully done such that it elevated her dark beauty.

Congratulatory messages poured in for the newlyweds, while others gushed over the gorgeous bride.

