A video of a father crying along with his cute weeping little baby has elicited funny reactions on the net

The man identified as Wellington Roberts demonstrated to netizens a fatherhood hack for calming their crying babies easily

The cute baby girl was crying aloud at first but stopped in her tracks after seeing an adult weep before her

Kids are funny little creatures and a new dad has shown his fellow parents just how to deal with babies when they cry unnecessarily.

In a TikTok video he tagged Fatherhood 101, the new dad named Wellington Roberts watched for some seconds as his baby cried aloud in his arms.

The kid stopped in her tracks. Photo Credit: TikTok/@wellingtonfunny242

One would have expected the man to pet the child, but instead, he began crying along with his baby girl.

The obviously startled kid stopped crying and watched as her father took over. He would stop in between his fake crying to take a swipe at his kid, saying the baby cried for nothing.

Then again, the kid resumed crying and stopped after her dad outcried her.

"Father-hood 101, when they cry… U cry," he wrote beneath the video.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Marvelous said:

"The child is even confused."

onyinjubilee said:

"Baby cry is very sweete anyone looking for baby by this time next year may you hear the cry of a baby in ur house people wil and will congratulate u."

Resin_Queen said:

"I did that to my godchild 2night ago I stay doing this to children . Caz y u crying???"

mello4901 said:

"Welly i just had my first born 2 days ago i have to try this."

favorandblessings436 said:

"I Applaud you for being a hands-on Father! not a Daddy but a FATHER.BIG difference. Keep on doing well."

KNAILS said:

"The baby: “I know DAM WELL!!!….. this man ain’t interrupting my session!!”

nongcebontuli said:

"She is like "Who are trying to compete with?"

Baby stops crying after mum outcries her

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a baby had stopped crying after seeing her mum outcry her.

Instead of petting the crying baby, the mum positioned herself before the child and fake-cried loudly.

She got spittle from her mouth and rubbed it on both sides of her face as if shedding tears. Perhaps startled by her mum's unusual response, the kid stopped crying and watched the mum keenly.

After seeing that her plan had worked, the mum stopped her stunt and planted a kiss on the lips of the now calm kid.

