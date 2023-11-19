Jochebed Adwoa Sutherland, a former contestant in the 2017 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) from Holy Child School, has graduated from Medical School

She notably earned the title of Overall Best Student in Ghana and West Africa during WASSCE 2017

The NSMQ, in a post, congratulated Jochebed on this significant achievement, as her success serves as an inspiration for students across the region

Jochebed Adwoa Sutherland, a distinguished alumna of Holy Child School and a contestant in the 2017 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), has achieved a remarkable milestone by graduating from Medical School.

Jochebed secured the prestigious title of Overall Best Student in Ghana and West Africa during the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in 2017.

In a congratulatory message from the National Science and Maths Quiz, they wished her well as she embarks on this new chapter in her career.

A collage of Jochebed Adwoa Sutherland in Secondary School and as a graduate of Medical School Photo credit: @NSMQGhana Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

"Congratulations to Jochebed Adwoa Sutherland, NSMQ 2017 contestant of Holy Child School, on your graduation from Medical School...We wish you the very best as you embark on this new journey!"

Her outstanding academic achievements and dedication serve as an inspiration for aspiring students across the region.

Ghanaian Ashimatey Graduates As Valedictorian Of Humanities And Social Sciences College

In another story, Humphrey Ashimatey was named valedictorian at KNUST's College of Humanities and Social Sciences with a Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) of 85.09.

He also earned the title of the 2023 Best Graduating Student from KNUST.

In an interview, Dr Amankrah congratulated Humphrey Ashimatey and encouraged graduates to build careers and think beyond traditional paths.

Boys who wrote WASSCE exams in same SHS become doctors

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that two friends who wrote their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) together in Ghana have become medical doctors.

The duo attended and studied the same course in a Ghanaian senior high school, where they wrote the West African Examinations Council's WASSCE before heading to the same university.

X user FestusLivingst1 said they both attended the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh