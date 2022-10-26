A beautiful mother was surprised after a talented artist gave her a portrait of herself inside a public bus

The elderly woman was sitting quietly inside the bus not knowing that the artist had great plans for her

In a heartwarming video shared on TikTok, he presented her with the portrait and she could not believe her eyes

A Nigerian woman was shocked to the bones after receiving her portrait inside a bus.

Apparently, the older woman was sitting inside a bus while an artist who sat close to her made a portrait.

Artist makes portrait of bus passenger Photo Credit: @Agozie Onwukwe/TikTok

Source: UGC

After he was done, the artist handed over the portrait to the woman who was unaware that he was drawing her.

She looked at the portrait in shock as other passengers gushed over the sweet photo. The woman's little son was also pleased with the portrait.

Social media reactions

@aribaje_kalan said:

"She is definitely a Yoruba woman. See as she shock. She said Ta le leyi."

@ajbabystyle wrote:

"It might be the nicest thing she has received in a while."

@mobol217 commented:

"Superbly talented beautiful artist. She was emotional."

@trueyarn1 stated:

"THE MAMA DEY FEAR MAKE U NEVER USE AM DO JUJU."

@loisbuahemaakrofi wrote:

"When it begun to dawn on her that her image had been captured quite beautifully she smiled."

@abimbolaolokuntoye added:

"Pls, let's make this video go viral. Everyone in this clip was stunned. very pleasing to watch."

@ybs61 said:

"Can you frame it for the woman I’m ready to pay for it?"

@nefertiti230 stated:

"I definitely don't have a choice than to follow you. You're indeed gifted.God bless you."

Watch the video below:

Artist makes realistic drawing with pencil

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a talented Nigerian artiste, Valentine Chinemerem Amaechi, has impressed people online with his craft and drawings of several celebrities.

The graduate of Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, makes realistic artworks with the use of charcoal pencil and acrylic paint. In an interview with Legit.ng, Valentine talked about his passion for artistry and how it all started. Valentine began drawing at the early age of seven.

According to the graduate, he began with comic drawings of caricatures seen in newspapers. Employing the use of graphite on a sketchpad, Valentine began making his artworks which he takes to school to paste on walls.

Source: Legit.ng