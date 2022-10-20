A video of a young lady who used to look like a church girl has stirred mixed reactions on social media

People wondered what she changed in her lifestyle to look all so different, confident and very beautiful

The lady's throwback snap pales in comparison to photos showing her in expensive jeans and wears

A video of a young lady's transformation has got many people asking questions. Her throwback photo has her looking reserved. She also looked like a church girl in the old photo.

Seconds into the clip, she appeared all glammed up and dressed in elegant clothes fit for men.

Many people said her transformation confused them. Photo source: TikTok/@ajmakanaki1

Lady's amazing transformation

Her low cut looks cute. Everything about her speaks of new wealth. Many people were at a loss at how she was able to achieve the change.

TikTokers were of the opinion that she looks so much like a man in her transformation photos. She had to tell some of them she is a girl.

Watch the video:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300 comments with more than 5000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Bigbabysteph said:

"See change, I had to watch multiple times to understand the transformation."

mhizmira04 said:

"na man abi na woman make una help me out."

Faithlyn said:

"Something is not clear ….like wft."

Bennie said:

"The face can’t hide it’s true nature."

Michellentee said:

"Omo this story no clear."

isiomaakunne said:

"Wow, see transformation naw gosh I love it."

@nadib48 said:

"God I’m seeing what you’re doing for ma fellow woman."

Corrupt_Jude joked:

"Abi na because I change loud plug I no dey see well?"

Kingsley Kizzy said:

"before she dey carry church for head."

user6768638110099 said:

"l just get natural likeness for Tom boys."

She replied:

"Aww, thanks."

Another lady's transformation surprised many

