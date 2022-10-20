A short video has shown the moment a beautiful young lady was shown much love by her family and friends

While she danced during her matriculation, the lady's mum held up her crutch as people around hyped her

Many TikTokers thronged her comment section to describe how very beautiful she is and also wonderfully made by God

A physically challenged lady has gone online to show how her friends and family celebrated her in school and gave her the best experience ever.

In a video shared on TikTok by @pontsho_maila, the lady was standing inside a white car with her head out the rooftop like a famous politician.

Many people in her comment section agreed that she is so beautiful. Photo source: TikTok/@pontsho_maila

Friends and Family supported her

When she came down and walked, showing off her bowlegs, her friends rallied around her and gave her moral support.

While she danced, her mother held up her crutch. She was so filled with joy. Her graduation day was memorable.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered thousands of comments with more than 200,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Paula Nkabinde said:

"She's beautiful and happy."

CARGO.SA said:

"Not only are you so beautiful, but you stand out confident that's really beautiful."

Lesta said:

"I have a ask... how can God create such beauty girl you a 10/10+10-nothing. I'm convinced that God just took an extra day creating you."

Kincaid said:

"I can't just scroll without commenting. You are such a beautiful girl, powerful and confident. God bless you, God keep you."

Tumelo Mogale said:

"You sooo beautiful, and never lose your smile no matter what. Good luck on your examination, just know we rooting for you."

She Didn't Like the Way She Looked; Man Puts Smile on Face of Lady with Bow-leg

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Nigerian surgeon identified as Bolarinwa Akinola has brought a smile on the face of a young lady who had bow-legs by getting them corrected.

Bolarinwa narrated that when he first met the lady named Beauty in September 2020, she wasn't feeling beautiful.

He stated that Beauty didn't like the way she looked and was going through pains by virtue of the deformity but all that is in the past now.

