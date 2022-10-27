A beautiful lady, with the help of her colleagues, unwound with a TikTok dance challenge at their workplace

The co-workers all squatted at the same time as they danced at different positions, shaking their waists

Many TikTokers who watched their video found it funny as some said life is too hard to always be taken seriously

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A Nigerian lady, @ifybabie_, made her workplace so fun as she decided to organise a passage dance challenge that has been going viral on TikTok.

At the start of the clip, the lady faced the camera as she got ready to dance. Her coworkers pretended as if they were passersby.

Many people were amazed by the way the lady's colleagues reacted. Photo source: TikTok/@ifybabie

Source: UGC

Lady made her workplace fun

Seconds into the song, they all immediately took different positions in the lobby and shook their waists in hilarious ways.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Many people who reacted to the video commended one of the male colleagues who made his dance moves at the door.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500,000 views with thousands of reactions.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Peace said:

"The guy at the door on white killed it..."

EveKay said:

"Did he had to run all the way to the door??"

user9903979321320 said:

"I thought the guy in a white shirt was trying to pass..."

FATLIZA said:

"The guy with the white act innocent untill the sound enter."

Akpodonor Patience said:

"Pls play ooo. Nigeria is not 4 d serious minded..."

Mariam Jula Kora said:

"At work just play music and see the reaction of some peple n talent, there u wil think the staffs are in the wrong place of work."

Lady dances in the market

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young lady, @mariamdiarrasouba61, shared a very short video showing her dancing with her waist while selling in the market.

Without standing up from her stool, the lady moved to the song a person filming her was playing.

The lady's facial expressions while dancing got many praising her for being happy and not trying to hide her means of livelihood.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng