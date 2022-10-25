Ghanaians React To Hilarious Video Of Bride In 'Heavy' Gown Crying For Help To Enter Vehicle Before Nuptials
- Ghanaian businesswoman, Ellen Nhyria, is trending online after a hilarious video from her nuptial was shared online
- The gorgeous bride looked absolutely gorgeous in a custom-made gown by Ghanaian fashion designer, Sima Brew
- Ellen managed to show off her dance moves in their form-fitting gown after saying her vows in a beautiful video
Ghanaian bride, Ellen Nhyria is trending on social media after videos of her beautiful wedding surfaced online.
In a video posted by Ghanaian blogger, Slayis_everywhere, the bride, Ellen, was heard asking for help as she tried to get on board a vehicle to leave for the white wedding.
The gorgeous long sleeve gown featured a corset top and form-fitting laced extended to the knee level.
The long train of ruffles starts from the knee to her toe with excess sweeping the floor as she walks down the aisle.
She styled her looks with a matching hair accessory and earrings while holding her beautiful bouquet. The beautiful gown was designed by one of Ghana's top fashion designers and stylists, Sima Brew.
Some social media users have commented on the post saying;
giftysosu_
So why do they prefer this kind of suffering, for the rest of the hours she will spend at the wedding and reception it will be hell.
Someone who doesn't know what she's going through will probably say she is not wearing a cheerful face. How can she be under that stiff dress
binkorang
So what are our ladies becoming? This is madness not fashion. It is high time our ladies learn to do what makes them feel comfortable and simple.
The last time a lady nearly fainted in such an atire during her engagement but for the timely intervention of loved ones. Please let's stop copying BLINDLY
teenns_arena
Hurting yourself to appear good for a day isn’t bad at all! This day won’t come again so live it gurl.
psalm91_tastyfood
Don't understand mpo aaah.it's supposed to be a happy day nanso today's bride di333 eeeeii,more than AKONFO aaah
iam_mike88
Girl is a hustler she counted 123
sam_amfavored
This gender ankasa de3, agye different planet oo, eeeiii cos eeii
maame.gyesiwah
I had same issue on my wedding day
ediscos_kitchen
Madness nkoaaa ooooooo
efya_.spicy
The corset is corseting
dogbe.monica
hmmm the man have been seeing you already..just look simple and nice too is a problem for some ladies oooh
ezy_easyy
After all that money spent on dress! We die here
hapi_richwife
It’s the counting for me .123
the_ilash_shop
... Help a sister
cynthia.uchendu
Jeez, thought they were giving her isi
