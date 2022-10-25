Ghanaian businesswoman, Ellen Nhyria, is trending online after a hilarious video from her nuptial was shared online

The gorgeous bride looked absolutely gorgeous in a custom-made gown by Ghanaian fashion designer, Sima Brew

Ellen managed to show off her dance moves in their form-fitting gown after saying her vows in a beautiful video

Ghanaian bride, Ellen Nhyria is trending on social media after videos of her beautiful wedding surfaced online.

In a video posted by Ghanaian blogger, Slayis_everywhere, the bride, Ellen, was heard asking for help as she tried to get on board a vehicle to leave for the white wedding.

The gorgeous long sleeve gown featured a corset top and form-fitting laced extended to the knee level.

The long train of ruffles starts from the knee to her toe with excess sweeping the floor as she walks down the aisle.

Ghanaian bride, Ellen Nhyria stuns in a beautiful gown by Sima Brew @officialokokobioko

Source: Instagram

She styled her looks with a matching hair accessory and earrings while holding her beautiful bouquet. The beautiful gown was designed by one of Ghana's top fashion designers and stylists, Sima Brew.

Some social media users have commented on the post saying;

giftysosu_

So why do they prefer this kind of suffering, for the rest of the hours she will spend at the wedding and reception it will be hell.

Someone who doesn't know what she's going through will probably say she is not wearing a cheerful face. How can she be under that stiff dress

binkorang

So what are our ladies becoming? This is madness not fashion. It is high time our ladies learn to do what makes them feel comfortable and simple.

The last time a lady nearly fainted in such an atire during her engagement but for the timely intervention of loved ones. Please let's stop copying BLINDLY

teenns_arena

Hurting yourself to appear good for a day isn’t bad at all! This day won’t come again so live it gurl.

psalm91_tastyfood

Don't understand mpo aaah.it's supposed to be a happy day nanso today's bride di333 eeeeii,more than AKONFO aaah

iam_mike88

Girl is a hustler she counted 123

sam_amfavored

This gender ankasa de3, agye different planet oo, eeeiii cos eeii

maame.gyesiwah

I had same issue on my wedding day

ediscos_kitchen

Madness nkoaaa ooooooo

efya_.spicy

The corset is corseting

dogbe.monica

hmmm the man have been seeing you already..just look simple and nice too is a problem for some ladies oooh

ezy_easyy

After all that money spent on dress! We die here

hapi_richwife

It’s the counting for me .123

the_ilash_shop

... Help a sister

cynthia.uchendu

Jeez, thought they were giving her isi

