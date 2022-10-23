Ghana's Most Beautiful 2011 winner, Sally Akua Amoakowaa has called out some market women for rapid increases in the prices of products

The businesswoman and philanthropist, Akua GMB as she is popularly called revealed this in an Instagram post

Akua GMB has shared another post on Instagram pleading with Ghanaians to support the contestants of her show, Miss Golden Stool with their votes

Ghanaian businesswoman and former beauty queen, Sally Akua Amoakowaa popularly called Akua GMB has lashed out at some Ghanaian sellers for charging exorbitant prices.

Ghanaian business and former beauty queen, Akua GMB slays in these stylish dresses.

Source: Instagram

We are all complaining about how prices are skyrocketing in Ghana. It’s unfortunate how some market women see this as an opportunity to exploit us.

Can you imagine that 25 liters of oil that were selling for 600ghc yesterday are being sold for 1100ghc cedis today?

Their argument is, there has been a price increase but the reality is these are old stocks. Why are we so inhumane? Ghanaians always want to seize the least opportunity to exploit people.

We are all corrupt. It's sad. If prices for the same products are being sold at different prices in the same market, there is a big question mark.

They are also being sold at different prices. They should all come to a consensus and sell it for the same price.

This will let us know they are being honest in their dealings. Some are also intentionally keeping their products in the guise of we are out of stock to create an artificial shortage so as to increase the price.

Akua GMB joins the celebrities who have shared their opinions about the current prices of foodstuff in Ghana.

Source: Instagram

Some Ghanaians have commented on Akua GMB's post with positive reviews.

slayis_everywhere

Yes I totally agree, and still they are still poor , why is that always the case

vickyzugah

We need to do something about this sis. These market women will triple their prices at the least chance and blame it on the dollar smh

ohemaawoyeje

Sick nation ! And no authority to put ds to check! Dats outcome of a failed system!

albyablord

The Corruption in Ghana Even among the citizens is sad oooo

chardeyadwoa

Yesoooo we are greedy paaaaa cerelac tin some are selling it 50cedis whiles is 25cedis, we will suffer even if we change government our attitude is very bad

bubbles_cusine

U are 100 percent right virtuous woman . Why why why why ? Everything is expensive am a single mother with an 11 years old surviving in this country with 1800 salary now trotro drivers have increased fair because of dollar ask me how does the dollar affect trotro price in just two days now if u pick trotro from Accra mall to community 25 is 15 Cedis something that was 8 Cedis last me let’s change our attitude in this country na enyefe kraaaa .In a month literally 900 gone land lords in this country insist on two years why why why

nanaama_akweter

It's sad oooo sis we are the cause of our own problem I think we hv to shop our Christmas foods now else we can't buy anything December it's sad.

Some Ghanaians have also defended the actions of these market women saying;

maudaddai

The truth is if they don't increase it with immediate effect, they can't replenish it. Because prices of where those market women buy stock from, that is wholesale will increase as a result of the dollar rate. Please don't blame them......blame the government they can do better

sweetgiftedmercy_london_to_gh

I disagree based on old stock. For foreign products, if we don’t change the prices when the dollar rate changes we can not stock up again. the old stock price cannot buy the new stock-up price.

Also, the cedis keep depreciating as soon as you sell the product. if you don't change cedis to dollars or pounds we need to sell at a rate don't lose we are struggling as business owners. Thank you.

agyeiwaahnana

Do u think they are making money? When prices goes demand become a problem. They are rather loosing it up.

daringenyo

Akua pls kindly note this…….. in business eh, see the stock might be an old one which was sold in a lesser price to the business owner, fine… but when she sell it to you at an old price, are you saying she should now add a different capital to restock? No pls we don’t do business like that plss

Akua Amoakowaa rose to fame after winning Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant in 2011. The former beauty queen is a divorced mother of three children after mutual separation from Dr. Kwaku Oteng of the Angel Group of companies.

