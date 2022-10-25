A 16-year-old girl sent the internet into a frenzy after videos of her birthday gift went viral leaving many Ghanaians in awe

The young lady, who goes by the name of Suad, was gifted a brand-new Mercedes Benz by her wealthy family

The gift made many social media users marvel and wonder if there was indeed hardship in the country as the rich tend not to feel the heat

A 16-year-old Ghanaian girl named Suad went viral after videos of her luxurious birthday present circulated on social media.

Suad receiving her birthday gift Source: mescookgh, kofi_sika

Source: Instagram

The young lady was presented with a brand new Mercedes Benz, which cost thousands of dollars. In one of the videos that made rounds, Suad was elegantly dressed in a black gown as her friends escorted her to her gift, sitting pretty in the compound of an East Legon apartment.

The vehicle was a 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 with a starting price of $39,000, which is over GH¢400,000. The young lady was shocked when she was presented with the extravagant gift and asked if the vehicle was indeed for her.

To many Ghanaians, the video showed there were different classes of people in the country, with many lamenting that only the poor feel the hardships in Ghana. Others were happy for Suad, however, and wished her well. YEN.com.gh compiled some interesting reactions to the birthday present.

Suad's Birthday Gift Stuns Netizens

Trudy said:

Ei the Ghana ankasa it has been divided into two but we don’t know

Mharmegyasiwa also expressed her sentiments:

The 3 levels of Ghana.top class hu don’t check prices, the middle hu check complain and still buy,then some of us that will complain and still not buy

Peggy was shocked:

I think Ghana no we have main campus and city campus cos eeeeei

Christine also wrote:

who said we are suffering in Ghana, when talking say am suffering not we

Happy Young Ghanaian Man Celebrates Getting Gifted A Honda Accord By His Girlfriend On His Birthday

In other birthday-related stories, a Ghanaian man has recently resorted to social media to reveal getting a car from the lady he is dating.

In his Twitter post, @_____jaee shared that he received a Honda. Accord as a birthday present from his girlfriend

@GodfredCann, a tweep commented: "This be what we should be hearing every day. Congrats gee."

Source: YEN.com.gh