Beatrice Kenyo, a young junior high school girl has completed Abenta Methodist School in Adawso, in the Eastern Region of Ghana after getting pregnant and having a beautiful baby girl.

Her emotional story was shared by Emelia Naa Ayeley Aryee, a Ghanaian journalist, gender advocate, and one concerned in women and children’s concerns.

According to Emelia who recounted the story in a publication on amaghanaonline.com, the 18-year-old girl became pregnant by her 20-year-old boyfriend.

Photos of Beatric Kenyo, the 18-year-old mother Photo credit: amaghanaonline.com

Source: UGC

With no means of financial support to cater for her child and also further her education, Beatrice still has great passion to be able to further her education and estimates that she will get aggregate 21.

Journalist Emelia has pledged support, but admits she is unable to support the young mother all by herself.

She appeals appeal to stakeholders as well as NGOs, and other civil society groups to come to her aid, stating she is available on emmyaryee2@yahoo.com/ emmyaryee2@gmail.com. Facebook: Emmy Aryee.

