Aba, a Ghanaian woman, claims she recently gave birth to a baby boy without having intercourse with any man for four years

In an interview, the latest mother explained that she had abdominal pains and a little swelling and was told it was fibroids which she needed to remove surgically

In an attempt to push the fibroids out to avoid getting operated on, a baby came out of her

A Ghanaian woman named Aba has recently been granted an interview by Barima Kaakyire Agyemang on Step 1 TV, where she opened up about getting pregnant without having sexual intercourse.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh had Aba recounting that she had been without a man for the past four years; hence, when she started having unusual abdominal pain and swelling, she thought it was fibroid.

She was on her way to the hospital as she was told she needed to undergo surgery to get the mass removed. While in the car, Aba got an urge to push the 'fibroid' out to avoid getting it removed surgically, and to her surprise, a bouncing baby boy dropped.

The latest newborn mother who sells water by the roadside admitted that she does not have the financial standing to care for the baby. Thankfully, her pastor's wife is the one who has been supporting her in the little way she can.

Therefore, she calls on the general public to help care for the baby boy comfortably.

Aba shared more about her story in the video linked below;

Meet teenager who gave birth without knowing she was pregnant (photos)

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that 19-year-old teenager Mutiat Abiona gave birth to a baby girl weighing 4.0kg at Ilu Iboro, Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway and revealed that, she was not even aware that she was pregnant.

According to an eyewitness, Mutiat at the relative’s place, complained of stomach pain and before they knew what was happening, she gave birth to the baby beside the wall in the house. Neighbours, who were surprised by the development called for a doctor’s assistance.

She denied having knowledge of the pregnancy but admitted having a boyfriend, Lekan a 20-year-old brick layer. Her mother, who was at the scene, verified her claim, saying they had gone to do some tests in the hospital and they were told that there was nothing in her womb.

