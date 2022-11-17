A little girl has earned accolades on social media after she visited her hometown in Ghana to fraternize with the other kids

In the video, the beautiful girl was seen sharing dresses with her new friends as she interacted and mingled with them

Social media users were full of praise for the mother who brought her child to Ghana as a means to reconnect with her roots

A beautiful girl of Ghanaian descent has won the admiration of thousands on TikTok after a video of her doing charity work surfaced online.

In a post shared by her mother, @Efua Benyiwa Cann on social media, the little girl who was on holiday in Ghana visited Mankessim, her mother's hometown to fraternize with the young kids in the area.

The touching video showed the little girl giving out to other colleagues she interacted with during her time there.

Photo of a girl chatting with her peers Photo credit@Efua Benyiwa Can/Tiktok

Source: UGC

She was also filmed having a fun time on the playground as she sang and danced with children in her age bracket.

The benevolence of the young girl appeared to have pleased netizens as they thronged the comment section to heap praises on the mother for letting her child know where she comes from.

At the time of writing the video had gathered over 100, 000 likes and 1000 comments.

@brightamp:

the angels of heaven are happy to see this. God bless you, my dear sister

@person:

This is what the world needs. truly a beautiful moment to witness.

@Sev_Rin:

Thank you for the gesture, God bless you for the joy you brought to these children, you and your daughter

@stacesmith961:

that's so sweet of her. her heart ❤️is so pure. everyone needs 2 learn from her

Source: YEN.com.gh