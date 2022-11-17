A Ghanaian man has cried out of unfair treatment after his wife served her dinner

In a video on TikTok, the man was heard saying that his wife had taken the greater chunk of fish

Netizens were divided in their opinion as some said the woman had done no wrong whereas others disagreed

A video of a Ghanaian man complaining bitterly about how bias his wife is when serving food has got people talking online.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh and shared by his wife @Ringerbell on TikTok, the voice of the man was heard lamenting over the fact that his wife had more fish on her fufu even though she was eating only one ball of fufu compared to his two balls of fufu.

In the video, the man who was filming their dinner time said he is shocked that the wife took one full tilapia for herself even though he gave money for the meal to be prepared.

The accusation triggered a reaction from the woman who accepted that the fish was not shared equally because she was the one who prepared the meal.

Ghanaians react to the complaints by the husband

At the time of writing the report, the video which was captioned "over to Tiktokers" had raked in over 21,000 likes and 700 comments

Netizens who reacted to the video sided with the argument that the woman ought to take the greater chunk of fish because she was the one who prepared it.

Others also appealed to the lady to be considerate when sharing the food to ensure that peace prevails at home

@lucyhammond991

wofa the person who cooked the food is supposed to have more meat

@jnrangel01

don't give her money next time, go out and eat, and bring her a package of your choice

@hardman

you need the food and not the fish that is why she gave you 2 fufu

