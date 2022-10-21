Ghanaian actress Nikki Samonas has been a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Goodwill Ambassador since December 3 2020

Since her appointment, the freelance model has used social media to promote UNHCR fundraising and advocacy, as well as to solicit assistance for the poor

In a recent update, Nikki Samonas performed yet another humanitarian gesture by donating to refugees

When Ghanaian actress Nikki Samonas is not on a movie set, one can find her entertaining Ghanaians on TV, flaunting her beauty on social media, showing off her goofy side or talking football.

The talented Ghanaian actress is also known for her humanitarian side, constantly encouraging her fans and followers to show love to Refugees and displaced persons.

Nikki Samonas donates menstrual pads Photo Source: @nikkisamonas

Source: Instagram

Ghana's first UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador warmed Ghanaians' hearts in an Instagram post when she revealed she donated in support of the eradication of period poverty in Ghana.

Disclosing the items she donated, Nikki Samonas wrote;

As a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, I have donated 1000 pieces of Sanitary pads and GHc 5,000 to refugees to support the Eradication of period Poverty in Ghana

She also expressed gratitude to those who helped make her donation possible through their contributions.

Proud of us and thank you to all contributors…

Nikki Samonas shared a photo dump with the ladies present during her donation. The ladies were all smiles as they posed in front of UNHCR and Luluqu backdrops.

Instagram Users React To Nikki Samonas' Donation

