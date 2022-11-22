Ganiu Koka, a Ghanaian satellite dish installer is being heckled by a lot of his clients

According to him, he had promised his clients they would be able to watch the World Cup on local channels

However, tables have turned now, as the telecasting rights have prevented local channels from displaying the matches on satellites

Ganiu Koka, a Ghanaian satellite dish installer, has landed in trouble after he told a lot of his clients that they would be able to watch the Qatar 2022 World Cup once they patronize his services.

After installing lots of dishes for his clients, however, Ganiu's clients are now on his neck heckling him with incessant calls because the local channels showing the World Cup matches have been taken off satellite platforms.

Ganiu revealed his woes in the comment section of a post made by ace sports journalist Gary-Al Smith.

In his own words, Ganiu said:

"Based on the numerous adverts on TV, I assured customers they will have the world cup to watch. Now, my phone went dead from incessant calls when their screens went off during the opening match. This is terrible, Gary. Very bad"

Why satellite TV stations in Ghana are not showing World Cup matches

An official statement from the local channels with rights to show the World Cup free-to-air reads:

"Please note that due to contractual restrictions by FIFA, the World Cup feed is currently unavailable on all our satellite platforms. Kindly switch to the regular television platforms for the coverage."

Gary Al Smith also explained:

When a TV station buys rights to broadcast the World Cup, you can either buy for Pay TV or, what they call, free-to-air. Pay TV rights are usually for satellite broadcasters and those who buy rights for multiple countries at a time. For example, DStv, StarTimes, beIN Sports, and so on. Free-to-air rights are usually sold to stations who will broadcast within ONE country only. For example, Joy Prime, TV3, GBC-TV, GhOne and so on.

