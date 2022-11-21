A young man who is in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup called his friend back home to make sure he is being seen on TV

A young man who is so excited to be watching the Qatar 2022 World Cup live has shared his joy in a TikTok video.

In a video posted on Saturday, November 19, by DJ Sisqomix, the young man called his friend while watching a match.

The man asked his friend to look out for him on TV. Photo credit: TikTok/@djsisqomix.

From inside the stadium, the man fetched his phone from his pocket and dialled his friend's number.

Watching the Qatar World Cup live

He talked loudly to everyone's hearing, asking his friend if he has seen him on television.

But it appears his friend hadn't seen him, so he asked him to put on the TV and tune to any channel to see him.

He even went on to stand up and wave his hand in the air in case his friend back home was having difficulties making out his face from the crowd.

The crowd around him roared in laughter while some of them clapped for him. From the caption of the video, it appears the man is a Cameroonian football official.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@henryblaze1910 said:

"Is like calling your friend that said you can’t make it, to tell him you’ve make it."

@Omoh commented:

"If you watched this like five times, gather here. Lol."

@Naro said:

"I love my African brothers."

@Seth219 said:

"This is me if God finally made me show for TV one day."

