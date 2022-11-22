A young man has stunned many people on social media with his unique and beautiful handwriting

Several videos showed him writing lyrics of different songs, and netizens gushed over the amazing way his handwriting looked

A fan identified as @ngbede4all threw subtle shade at him for making peeps jealous with his handwriting

A young man with clean and amazing handwriting has shown off his gift to netizens.

In several videos shared via the TikTok app, the young man with the handle @lyricsgenius1 wrote down lyrics of different Nigerian songs including Cough by Kizz Daniel.

The man has fine handwriting like a computer font. Photo Credit: @go_lyric/TikTok

Source: UGC

The handwriting looks so beautiful that it could be easily mistaken for a fine and clean computer font.

TikTok users who came across the videos which were shared via his official account showered accolades on him over his amazing handwriting.

Social media reactions

@quinjoy01 said:

"One thing about kizz Daniel song omo u must Sabi the lyrics so easy to learn.'

@nursedudu1 stated:

"The handwriting is giving."

@preccyril wrote:

"I too love dis song couldn't wait 4 it. Lovely hand writing."

@ngbede4all reacted:

"You wan show us your handwriting ba?"

@iamadaeze1 said:

"Nice handwriting but sorry hope I can correct something is ah my human human not woman."

@alimoduaji remarked:

"OMG the handwriting is very similar with mine."

@annieosayamen said:

"See hand writing na make I come make u teach me how to write."

@thomasprecious4 added:

"Your hand writing is beautiful I wish I get this kind of writing."

@derwk888 said:

"You wrote this with only blue pen. Some people get gift sha. My writing worse pass doctor own."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian man challenges people with fine handwriting

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a young man earned the admiration of social media users as he showed off his fine handwriting.

Johnson Chima Okpala, sharing the note on the Facebook group Igbo Rant HQ, challenged people who thought theirs were better than his to post it.

The note he shared on his social media account could easily be mistaken for something done with a calligraphy pen and had the form of a computer font.

Source: Legit.ng