Celestine Donkor Praises Her Husband: "He Took My Engagement List Before We Met For The First Time"
- Ghanaian gospel musician Celestine Donkor has opened up about how she met her husband online
- Celestine Donkor described her marriage as a holy union since her husband prayed to meet a woman like her
- Some social media users have commented on Celestine Donkor's outfit and elegant hairstyle on Instagram
Award-winning Ghanaian musician Celestine Donkor has shared some personal information about her husband in an interview with Cookie Tee on the Today's Woman show.
The gorgeous gospel singer disclosed that her close friend introduced her to Mr Donkor, who was living abroad. They started talking on the phone and chatting via Yahoo mail.
Celestine Donkor added that her husband took her engagement list and everything they needed for the wedding before arriving in Ghana purposely to marry her.
The Only You hitmaker looked stunning in a yellow ensemble and charming curly hairstyle, while the host of Shirley Emma Tibilla, popularly called Cookie Tee, turned heads in an African print outfit.
Celestine Donkor prays for a fan on live TV
Celestine Donkor prayed for a fan whose boyfriend broke up with her for constantly listening to her music.
Some social media users have commented on Celestine Donkor's video about her husband
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
odoburoni_the_cute stated:
This is Faith ankasa, and true love
winkys_collection stated:
Online
sarakwaah2 stated:
Wow never knew
kwamiosei27 stated:
eiii this girls meet me online ooooooo yooooooo
mzvera5 stated:
God is not speaking to some people
Asemstorny stated:
Someone introduced you to him ... that is not online
real_officialsamuelanderson777 stated:
@cookieteegh it happens It is rare, but it happens
wear_me_hot_gh stated:
Dear future husband, dont be disobedient na God is talking to u . Just have faith and come down
Starlitenyasi stated:
The way cookie said " what sort of faith is that" got me
batsa_ben stated:
They won't say the truth ...the raw truth ...u dey put pressure on this young generation
rich_dollar_bills stated:
All be lies wai
ryan_wood_tufle stated:
Yeah...hajia 4real,serwaa,nana aba all come to pass...woman get your story straight because interest never forget yooooo
street_foreigners1 stated:
I also met my husband online.He married me after three months we have been together for three years now.He is the best husband.
