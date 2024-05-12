Ghanaian gospel musician Celestine Donkor has opened up about how she met her husband online

Celestine Donkor described her marriage as a holy union since her husband prayed to meet a woman like her

Some social media users have commented on Celestine Donkor's outfit and elegant hairstyle on Instagram

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Celestine Donkor has shared some personal information about her husband in an interview with Cookie Tee on the Today's Woman show.

The gorgeous gospel singer disclosed that her close friend introduced her to Mr Donkor, who was living abroad. They started talking on the phone and chatting via Yahoo mail.

Celestine Donkor and her husband look stunning together. Photo credit: @celestinedonkor.

Celestine Donkor added that her husband took her engagement list and everything they needed for the wedding before arriving in Ghana purposely to marry her.

The Only You hitmaker looked stunning in a yellow ensemble and charming curly hairstyle, while the host of Shirley Emma Tibilla, popularly called Cookie Tee, turned heads in an African print outfit.

Celestine Donkor prays for a fan on live TV

Celestine Donkor prayed for a fan whose boyfriend broke up with her for constantly listening to her music.

Some social media users have commented on Celestine Donkor's video about her husband

odoburoni_the_cute stated:

This is Faith ankasa, and true love

winkys_collection stated:

Online

sarakwaah2 stated:

Wow never knew

kwamiosei27 stated:

eiii this girls meet me online ooooooo yooooooo

mzvera5 stated:

God is not speaking to some people

Asemstorny stated:

Someone introduced you to him ... that is not online

real_officialsamuelanderson777 stated:

@cookieteegh it happens It is rare, but it happens

wear_me_hot_gh stated:

Dear future husband, dont be disobedient na God is talking to u . Just have faith and come down

Starlitenyasi stated:

The way cookie said " what sort of faith is that" got me

batsa_ben stated:

They won't say the truth ...the raw truth ...u dey put pressure on this young generation

rich_dollar_bills stated:

All be lies wai

ryan_wood_tufle stated:

Yeah...hajia 4real,serwaa,nana aba all come to pass...woman get your story straight because interest never forget yooooo

street_foreigners1 stated:

I also met my husband online.He married me after three months we have been together for three years now.He is the best husband.

Celestine Donkor Blasts Fashion Critics As She Glows In Stunning Two-Piece Outfit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Celestine Donkor, who captured the attention of social media users with her stunning appearance while performing in Kenya over the weekend.

The fashion influencer sent an encrypted message and event images to those who frequently criticize her chic appearance.

Social media users have commented on Celestine Donkor's stunning ensemble and hairdo.

