Sunny Anderson's relationships: Is she married? Here is everything we know

Sunny Anderson is a radio broadcaster, journalist, chef, and reality TV personality from the United States. She entered the limelight after participating in the hit TV series The Kitchen from 2014 to 2024. Due to her successful career, fans have always been interested in Sunny Anderson's relationships and dating history.

Sunny attends the 2nd Annual Variety Salute to Service at Cipriani Downtown in NYC (L), and she visits Build Brunch at Build Studio in NYC (R). Photo: Jim Spellman, Slaven Vlasic (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sunny Anderson served in the United States Air Force between 1993 and 1997. During this period, she worked for the Air Force News Agency and as a military radio host. Significantly, Sunny Anderson's relationships have always come second to her career. Little about her dating life is known, as she prefers to keep such information under wraps.

Sunny Anderson's profile summary

Full name Sunny Anderson Gender Female Date of birth 9 April 1975 Age 49 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Lawton, Oklahoma, United States Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Thomas Anderson Mother Linda Relationship status Single Education Madison High School, Defense Information School, Loyola University Profession Chef, TV personality, former military officer Net worth $5 million Instagram @sunnyanderson

Sunny Anderson's bio

The American reality TV star was born to Thomas Anderson and Linda on 9 April 1975 in Lawton, Oklahoma, United States. Her father is a retired army colonel, while her mother also served in the military.

Since Sunny Anderson's family served in the military, she grew up in various military bases worldwide, such as Germany, South Korea, and the United States. Sunny attended Madison High School and Defense Information School, and later Loyola University.

She started her career in June 1993 after she joined the United States Air Force. While in the military, she earned the rank of Senior Airman and served as a radio host in Seoul, South Korea and Air Force News Agency radio and television in San Antonio, Texas.

Five facts about Sunny Anderson. Photo: David Livingston (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

She was honourably discharged from the military in June 1997. After she left the military, Sunny continued to serve as a radio broadcaster in several cities. From 1995 to 2001, she worked in San Antonio at KCJZ and KONO-FM. In 2001, Sunny joined the New York's Hot 97 (WQHT), working until 2003.

The popular TV personality developed an interest in cooking at an early age. She moved to different countries as an army brat and indulged in several local cuisines. In 2003, she transitioned into the culinary business and opened a catering company, Sunny's Delicious Dishes, in New Jersey, which she ran until 2005.

In April 2007, the American star changed her profession and started her television career after she co-hosted a TV special, Gotta Get It: Grilling. She has since hosted, co-hosted, and appeared on popular culinary shows, such as The Kitchen, Cooking for Real, and NFL Tailgate Takedown.

Sunny Anderson's relationship history

The NFL Tailgate Takedown star has kept her dating life under wraps. Ironically, Anderson talks openly about her love life but never reveals her partner's identity.

During her interview with Delish in April 2009, Anderson confessed she had a boyfriend and liked hanging around her Brooklyn home with him. However, she remained tight-lipped about his name.

In late 2016, the former Air Force veteran shared on her X (Twitter) account that she had been in two serious relationships. She wrote,

No, not at all...my parents know I'm enjoying the single and dating life with no goals. They've only met 2 serious boyfriends.

Additionally, in September 2018, she disclosed to her (X) Twitter followers that she used to date a monster in high school. ;

I just wanna say I dated a MONSTER in high school... he could easily get 100 people from then to say he was great. Not everyone gets to meet the MONSTER.

Over the years, the reality TV star has only been romantically linked to one man, Aarón Sánchez. Here are all the details about him.

Aarón Sánchez

Sunny Anderson and Aarón Sánchez attend Food Networks 20th birthday celebration at Pier 92 in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

Sánchez is an American-Mexican celebrity chef, restaurateur and television personality. Sánchez and Sunny sparked in 2013 after the duo appeared together for a show. However, The Kitchen star uploaded her picture with Aaron on her (X) Twitter account in October 2013, referring to Aarón as a play boyfriend. ,

Haaaiii ran into my play boyfriend in my mind @Chef_Aaron and we shook a tail feather ... haaaiii Aaron haaaiii...

Is Sunny Anderson married?

Who is Sunny Anderson's husband? The American celebrity does not have a husband, and she has never been married. She is also not dating anyone at the moment.

Are Bobby Flay and Sunny Anderson friends?

They are great friends in real life. Like Anderson, Bobby is an American reality TV star and celebrity chef. Many think they are not friends since Sunny likes giving him a hard time on Beat Bobby Flay and BBQ Brawl. In a past interview, Sunny jokingly told Tasting Tables that Flay had never invited her to his house for dinner. She said;

I should never have to invite myself over. Other people will stand around me, and they will talk and brag about dinners that they had at this place.

She added,

I'm like, 'That's so rude, Bobby. Invite me, or don't talk about it around me.

FAQs

Who is Sunny Anderson? She is a well-known radio broadcaster, chef, and reality TV personality. How old is Sunny Anderson? The TV personality is 49 years old as of 2024. She was born on 9 April 1975. Does Sunny on the Kitchen have children? The American celebrity chef does not have any children. Where does Sunny Anderson live? According to her Instagram post from June 2022, she used to live in Brooklyn, United States. However, she relocated to Rescue Mountain. When was Sunny Anderson's wedding? The American chef has never been married. She is also not in any public relationship. Are Bobby Flay and Sunny Anderson friends? The two are longtime friends. Bobby is also a reality TV star and celebrity chef. What is Sunny Anderson's height? The popular chef is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall.

As a private individual, Sunny Anderson's relationships rarely make headlines. Little is known about her complete dating history. However, the star is unmarried and has only been romantically linked with one celebrity, Aarón Sánchez. Aarón is an American-Mexican celebrity chef.

Yen.com.gh published an article on Gussy Lau, Angela Aguilar's boyfriend. Gussy is a Mexican singer-songwriter known for popular hits, including La Estoy Pasando Mal and Ahí Donde Me Ven.

The singer debuted his songwriting career in 2019 with Grupo Firme: La estoy pasando mal. Interestingly, his girlfriend Angela is also a famous singer. The two met in 2021, and their relationship went public in 2012. Find out more information about their relationship in this post.

Source: YEN.com.gh