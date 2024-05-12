Onua FM/TV presenter Felicia Osei shared lovely pictures of her, her mother, Linda Osei and three siblings posing beautifully to commemorate Mother's Day

Miss Osei and her siblings wore white tops on jeans, while Linda Osei slayed in a white dress with thigh-high cut

Many people gushed over the family pictures

Onua TV/FM presenter and TikTok star Felicia Osei stunned many when she dropped a family photo to celebrate her mother, Maa Linda, on Mother's Day.

Felicia Osei, her mum and her siblings in photos. Image Credit: @osei_felicia

Source: Instagram

Felicia Osei's family photo on Mother's Day

To mark Mother's Day, Felicia Osei and her siblings twinned in white tops on jeans while her mother, Linda Osei, aka Maa Linda, rocked a white dress with a thigh-high cut as they posed in photos.

The TikTok star shared the pictures on her verified Instagram page, which stole many hearts on social media.

To celebrate Maa Linda on Mother's Day, Miss Osei wrote a touching message in the caption of the Instagram post.

The TikTok star noted that physically seeing her mother and holding her after she was away for so many years was surreal. She also wished her mother a long life with happiness and ended her message by wishing every mother in the world.

Below is the touching message:

Happy Mother’s Day to my mama @kofios , seeing you physically and holding you after those long years was an amazing experience for me, wishing you long life with happiness , and happy Mother’s Day to every mother in the world

Below are lovely pictures of Felicia Osei and her family celebrating their mother on Mother's Day.

Reactions as Felicia Osei posed with her family on Mother's Day

Actress Tracey Boakye, media personality MzGee, and many others were stunned by the lovely family pictures of Felicia Osei, her mother Maa Linda and three other siblings.

Below are the lovely reactions from people:

tracey_boakye said:

This is beautiful

portiawekia said:

She is pretty in person erh . Happy mothers day ma

iammzgee said:

Aaaawwww! Beautiful ❤

iamnadiaaziz3 said:

Happy Mother's Day to her. I love her so much ❤️❤️❤️

gyamfipatricia said:

Nobody should insult this woman again please ❤️❤️❤️this is beautiful

abynpezz said:

Chaaley! Maa Linda is beautiful ooooo woow

_madeinghana_ said:

Ah cuteee❤️

"DJ, play anka Nyame nkoaa": Felicia Osei fell while dancing in heels

YEN.com.gh reported that TikTok star Felicia Osei got many people laughing hard when she, unfortunately, fell while dancing in heels.

The Onua TV/FM presenter was dancing to Akoo Nana's 2014 hit song, Mi Yadaw, featuring the late Castro when she turned and fell.

Many people in the comment section were concerned for her well-being as they advised her.

Source: YEN.com.gh