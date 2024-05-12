Christian Atsu's wife Mari Clare Rupio and their sons Joshua and Godwin wore the Newcastle United jersey of the late Ghanaian footballer to watch the game between the club and Brighton

Mari Clare noted that it was the final game of the season for the club, and it was befitting that the boys went to support the club, even though the game ended in a draw, with both teams scoring a goal each

The videos and photos melted the hearts of many people, while others talked about it getting them emotional

The late Ghanaian professional footballer Christian Atsu's surviving wife Mari Clare Rupio and their sons Joshua and Godwin watched the game between Newcastle United and Brighton at the former's stadium.

Christian Atsu's wife and sons were at the Newcastle United Stadium. Image Credit: @mariclareuk

Source: Instagram

Christian Atsu's kids watch the game between his former club, Newcastle United and Brighton

The game took place on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at the Newcastle United stadium, and it ended in a draw, with both teams scoring a goal.

Christian Atsu's wife shared pictures and videos of their time at the stadium on her official Instagram page, @mariclareuk.

For their outfit for the game, Mari Clare wore the home kit of Newcastle United while her sons Joshua and Godwin wore the club's away kit.

In one of the videos, Atsu's wife showed them walking into the stadium to their seat while showing the back of Godwin's jersey with the name Atsu and the number his dad played for at the club in the 2016/2017 season, 30.

Below is a carousel post of pictures and videos of Christian Atsu's family at the Newcastle United Stadium watching the game between his former club, Newcastle United and Brighton.

Reactions as Atsu's wife and sons rock his Newcastle jersey

Many people in the comments talked about how touching it was for Atsu's kids to have worn his Newcastle United jersey to watch the late footballer's former club go head-to-head with Brighton in their final Premier League match for the season 2o23/2024.

Below are some of the lovely reactions from the comments:

de_onlivieve said:

The best jersey ever! We all miss you legend “Atsu”. Tears in my eye ️️

millicent.okine.3762 said:

You are a strong woman. God almighty keep and protect u all. Love from Ghana

iamabenakay said:

❤️❤️wait why am I even crying???. If wishes were horses.!!! I'm sure Christian Atsu is smiling down on these Heroes

mccallkimberley said:

They are such handsome boys, both got their dad's smile ❤️❤️xx

larbi_kwaku said:

awww goosebumps on me hmmm still Atsu lives on

sweetfafa3 said:

Beautiful, he walks like his daddy ..go higher Godwin ❤️❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh