A 22-year-old Ghanaian mother and musician, Britney Boateng, based in the United States has been shot to death

The incident that happened on the night of November 21 was allegedly perpetrated by Tyona Dodson her in-law

The Columbus Ohio Police has indicated that the 41-year-old suspect has been arrested

Britney Boateng, a beautiful 22-year-old Ghanaian lady in the United States has been allegedly gunned down to death by her sister-in-law.

Reports indicate that the incident happened on the night of Monday, November 21, 2022, in Columbus after the pretty young lady had a hearted argument with the suspect.

Following the incident, the attention of the cops was drawn to the rather disheartening eventuality, and Tyona Dodson who is the suspect, has been picked up.

"Detectives have arrested a 41-year-old woman for the deadly shooting that occurred overnight on S. Weyant Ave. Tyona Dodson is charged with murder in the death of Britney Boateng," a post on the verified Twitter handle of the Columbus Ohio Police indicated.

Ricky McElroy, a music producer who worked with the young mother testifies about Britney of being extremely smart and having the heavenly voice.

"She had the voice of an ANGEL, she was so smart, kind, polite, honest, always caring for others and a passionate and loving mother to her child. I had the privilege to work with this beautiful young soul recording, writing and producing music with BeBe she was just like a daughter to me," he posted on his Facebook handle.

US Hospital Shooting: Ghanaian Woman Among Dead

In an equally heartbreaking story, a shooting incident at the Methodist Dallas Medical Centre in the United States of America claimed two lives.

Among those shot dead by the assailant was a Ghanaian healthcare worker identified as Jacqueline Ama Pokua.

Suspect Who Shot And Killed Ghanaian Healthcare Worker Was On Parole For Aggravated Robbery

The suspect who shot and killed the two has also been named as 30-year-old Nestor Hernandez, who was reported to be on parole for aggravated robbery and wearing an active ankle monitor at the time of the incident.

