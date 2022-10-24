A Ghanaian healthcare worker in the United States of America lost her life in Saturday's shooting incident

The deceased was murdered together with a colleague of hers by a 30-year-old Nestor Hernandez

The suspect, who was reportedly on parole for aggravated robbery, was wearing an active ankle monitor at the time of the shooting

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Saturday’s shooting incident at the Methodist Dallas Medical Centre in the United States of America claimed two lives.

Among those shot dead by the assailant was a Ghanaian healthcare worker identified as Jacqueline Ama Pokua.

L-R: Deceased Jacqueline Ama Pokua and suspected shooter Nestor Hernandez Image Credit: @TheGhanaWeb

Source: Facebook

Suspect Who Shot And Killed Ghanaian Healthcare Worker Was On Parole For Aggravated Robbery

The suspect who shot and killed the two has also been named as 30-year-old Nestor Hernandez, who was reported to be on parole for aggravated robbery and wearing an active ankle monitor at the time of the incident.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

It’s unclear the motive for the shooting, but the prompt intervention of the Methodist health system police, the Dallas police and Dallas fire rescue neutralized the shooting and prevented it from escalating.

“A Methodist Health System police officer confronted the suspect, and fired his weapon at the suspect, injuring him. The suspect was detained, stabilized, and taken to another local hospital,” a report by an international media outlet; ABC news, revealed.

Suspect In US Hospital Shooting Incident Charged With Capital Murder Charges

The suspect has now been charged with capital murder charges. According to US-based FOX 4, the suspect, on that fateful day, accused his girlfriend of cheating on him before opening fire on the deceased persons.

Following his parole, Nestor was granted permission to visit his girlfriend at the healthcare facility, who had given birth on Friday.

Maame Adwoa: 25-Year-Old Ghanaian Lady Shot Dead In Miami-USA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a 25-year-old Ghanaian lady had been shot dead in cold blood in the Brickell neighbourhood in Miami, United States of America.

A report on the YouTube channel of US-based WPLG Local 10 indicates that the lady named Rachel Maame Adwoa Amuah was killed on the seventh floor of a high-rise building.

The police reportedly got a call from the area and found Maame Adwoa with fatal gun wounds on her neck upon getting to the location.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh