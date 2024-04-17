A video of a boy being teased by his friends for returning an amount of money to its rightful owner has triggered reactions online

His friends quizzed him on why he would return the amount of money only to start placing bets

Many people who reacted to the video shared varied opinions on the actions of the boy

A Ghanaian boy has incurred the displeasure of his friends after news of his kind and honest gesture went viral.

This comes after he returned a huge amount of money he had found to Oyerepa FM's Oyerepa Afutuo programme hosted by Auntie Naa for identification and collection by the rightful owner.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the boy spotted with his friends looked visibly sad as they mocked him for the act.

A male voice was heard trying to question him on why he returned the money, only to later join them to stake bets.

He added that despite returning the huge amount of money, the boy was only rewarded with GH¢500.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 20,000 likes and 1000 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Many people who thronged the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the boy's actions, with some disclosing that the amount the boy returned was €2.5K, equivalent to GH¢35,000.

D.more reacted:

25000€ and they gave him only 500 CEDIS and people are saying he'll get his reward from GOD..yoo yate wae

Ephyah commented:

He will receive his actual blessing from God some day

czarina commented:

keep this video, U will witness the glory of the Lord because of this.

SHS gets GH¢20 reward after returning missing money

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Osei Tutu Senior High School had rewarded one of its students after he returned an undisclosed amount of money he had found on campus.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on X the boy, whose name was not disclosed, was seen standing next to the school chaplain at the assembly grounds.

As a show of gratitude, the school rewarded the boy with a book and an amount of GH¢20.

Students present at the assembly grounds were also encouraged to emulate the boy's actions.

