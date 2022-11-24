A tortoise has predicted that Ghana will lose its first group game against Portugal in the Qatar 2022 World Cup

The video which is making rounds on TikTok has been met with resistance from Ghanaians on social media as many believe the prediction will not come to pass

The tortoise ever since the start of the Qatar World Cup has been predicting the games with many of its predictions coming to pass.

A tortoise has predicted doom for the Ghana national team the Black Stars as they play Portugal in their first group game.

In the video post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Tiktok handle of @hazratism, the tortoise revealed that Portugal will beat the four-time African champions.

In the 5-second video, the name of the two nations was printed on a piece of paper and laid on the floor after which the tortoise was released to go in the direction of which team will win the game.

The tortoise wasted no time in heading toward the direction of Portugal a move that signaled that the 2016 European champions will win the encounter.

Ghanaians react to the video

The prediction of the tortoise seemed to have displeased a lot of netizens who said they do not believe in such things whereas others also urged the Ghana Black Stars team to be weary of their Portuguese counterparts.

Ever since the start of the competition, the tortoise has been predicting the games with many of its predictions coming to pass.

Albright

God forgive this tortoise…it doesn’t know what it’s doing

Mys_daisy_

Okay let’s meet after the match

Sterling

You are joking Ghana is winning 2-1

Agenda

Can you please do it again put ghana 1 Portugal on 2

Ebenezer95

I think the tortoise was not fed well that’s why GHANA is winning hands dow

Addae Oseikofi

U always place food at where u thinks Favors u and boom the tortoise goes there

Etoromi Prince

Man repeat it several times till he walked to Portugal. Ghana will win 3:2 as seen in my dream

