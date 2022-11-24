Netizens have heaped praise on a young Ghanaian woman who sent a goodwill message to the Black Stars with a special photoshoot session

The young Ghanaian was captured with the Ghana flag wrapped around her as she posed in different angels and styles ahead of the match

Netizens have commended her for her sense of patriotism with many expressing confidence that Ghana will win the game

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

As Ghana plays Portugal in its first group game, many Ghanaians have taken to social media to send messages of goodwill to the senior national team the Black Stars.

A young Ghanaian woman is receiving a lot of praise on social media after she took her goodwill message to the Black Stars to another level.

In a clip sighted on TikTok, the lady, @naadromo98, was captured clad in the Ghana flag as she posed for the cameras during a photoshoot session with the national anthem playing in the background.

Photo of Ghana lady Photo credit @naadromo98/TikTok

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaians react to the video

The clip which came with the caption “we are winning today” at the time of writing the report had gathered over six thousand likes and 100 comments.

Netizens who saw the clip commended the lady for patriotism and vim whereas others also agreed with her that the black Stars will win the game

nana adoma

Ghana ooo Ghanamay our prayers be answered fearless heart ❤️❤️❤️victory is coming today insallah

Afia little

The most beautiful thing I've seen this morning

Nana Bema

Go Ghana go black stars ⭐️hun you are so beautiful

Akufo-Addo Arrives In Black Stars Camp At Qatar; Stunning Photos Emerge

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that President Nana Akufo-Addo has arrived in the camp of the Black Stars of Ghana ahead of their opening game with Portugal in the ongoing World Cup in Qatar.

The president and an entourage of government officials arrived at the camp in Doha on Thursday, November 24, 2024, to motivate the players to win their opening Group H game against Portugal.

Stunning photos published on the official page of the Black Stars of Ghana show the president interacting with GFA president Kurt Okraku and some members of the Ghana technical team.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh