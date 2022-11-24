The president and an entourage of government officials have arrived in the camp of the Black Stars ahead of their game with the Portugal

Nana Akufo-Addo jetted off to Qatar to motivate the players whose opening Group H match is crucial for their anticipated progress at the football fiesta

The president has been criticised back home for spending money to visit the Stars in camp when he could have just placed a call to them

President Nana Akufo-Addo has arrived in the camp of the Black Stars of Ghana ahead of their opening game with Portugal in the ongoing World Cup in Qatar.

The president and an entourage of government officials arrived in the camp at Doha on Thursday, November 24, 2024 to motivate the players to win their opening Group H game against The Selection.

Stunning photos published on the official page of the Black Stars of Ghana show the president interacting with GFA president Kurt Okraku and some members of the Ghana technical team.

Akufo-Addo in red interacted with of the players and the technical team.

The president was also captured in a hearty conversation with some of the Black Stars players. The president was captured shaking hands with Thomas Partey.

"President of the Republic Of Ghana His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) paid a visit to the team Hotel this morning ahead of our #FIFAWorldCup opener against Portugal," one of the captions on Black Stars Twitter page said.

Akufo-Addo Flies To Qatar To Cheer On Black Stars In Their Game Against The Selection of Portugal

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that president Nana Akufo-Addo jetted off on a commercial flight to Qatar ahead of the Black Stars game against The Selection of Portugal later Thursday, November 24.

The decision to visit the Black Stars has been greeted with mixed reactions on social media.

According to reports, Akufo-Addo flew first class with his entourage on Wednesday, November 23 to motivate the technical team and the players in Ghana's opening game at the football Mondial.

While some internet users see the move by the president and his number of his entourage as a good move, others see things differently.

Some netizens commended the president for flying commercial because he is known to usually travel on expensive chartered private jets.

But to others, the trip is unnecessary at a time the country is facing an economic crisis.

Source: YEN.com.gh